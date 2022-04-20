Linda Schwab still remembers when Nazi soldiers rode into her small village in Poland (now Belarus) on motorcycles in 1942.

Schwab was a 7-year-old Jew and couldn’t fully comprehend what the Nazi occupation meant for her hometown, but soon learned the harsh realities.

Schwab, now 86, shared her story with 8th grade students at Martin Meylin Middle School on Wednesday.

Schwab has been speaking to students at the school for the last seven years after teacher Joanne Williard had a student ask her the importance of learning about the Holocaust because it was “boring.”

“It’s honestly been one of the true pleasures of my life,” Williard said of having Schwab speak to her students.

While Schwab's experiences date back 80 years, she said she didn’t sleep Tuesday night because of how difficult it is to recall her story. But she feels she needs to continue sharing her past.

She said it’s important to share her story because the students sitting in a circle around her in Williard’s English language arts class will soon be her ambassadors.

'It was God’s will that we survived'

Schwab's father left the Jewish ghetto for work with her uncles and other men one day. Soon after, Schwab’s mother and aunts watched as Nazis made the men dig a hole before killing them all.

“It was a massacre,” Schwab recalled to the middle school students.

That night, her father came back, shocking the family. He had fled before the massacre and planned to take his family away to escape the Nazis.

Schwab said her father led the family out of the ghetto but decided to go back to their house to get warmer clothes for the children. When the family arrived at the house, they were met by drunken SS soldiers. After yelling orders, the Nazis shot her father. Schwab remembers seeing blood as her father lay motionless on the ground while she and the rest of her family were escorted back to the ghetto.

Later, another knock at their door was heard. It was her father again. He was shot in the ear and decided to fake his death, finally able to escape. After that near-death experience, Schwab's father took the family into hiding, spending six months inside a potato cellar and 18 months in a hand-dug cave in the Belarusian woods.

Schwab describes the two-year ordeal as "cold, rainy, and full of lice."

“It was a warm day in April when we were freed,” she said. “We were all skin and bones and yellow.”

The Germans had left Poland, leaving behind raging fires and destroyed villages. Soon after Schwab and her family left their cave hiding spot, they were met by Russian soldiers, one of whom gave his hat to her brother, she recalled.

“I still can’t believe that this really happened,” she said. “It was God’s will that we survived.”

Schwab immigrated to America as a young teen and now lives in Harrisburg. As fewer and fewer Holocaust survivors are now able to share their stories, Schwab continues to educate people on her family’s struggle to flee the Nazis and how hard life was for her in the early years of World War II.

When asked if she had anything she wants everyone to know from her experience, she said she just wants people to “be kind.”

With a hand over her heart, she told the class of middle school students about her love for America and what the U.S. Armed Forces means to her.

“I love America,” she said. “I’m very American now.”