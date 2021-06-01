Update: What we know, don't know about the house explosion in Mount Joy Township

A Mount Joy Township home exploded on Tuesday evening, setting the dwelling ablaze, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Waldheim Road, just off of Mt. Gretna Road (Route 241) northeast of Elizabethtown, at 5:57 p.m. following reports of an explosion that set a home there on fire, the supervisor said. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.

Firefighters arrived to find the home ablaze, with live wires on the ground, the supervisor said.

People in the area reported hearing at least four explosions. Only a chimney remained where the house originally stood, and there are heavy smoke conditions in the area.

Neighbors say they heard one large explosion, followed by several other smaller explosions. The neighbors also reported hearing ammunition exploding after the initial explosions.

Keith Mapplebeck, 52, who lives around the corner on Mount Gretna Road, was in his yard when he heard what he described as a single, massive explosion.

“It was a huge boom,” he said.

Mapplebeck, who shoots live cannons as part of pirate reenactments, said the explosion was louder than anything he’s ever heard, shaking the ground like an earthquake.

After the initial explosion, Mapplebeck said a series of smaller explosions went off.

“There were multiple explosions, pops, all kinds of stuff going on,” he said. “There were too many to keep count.”

Mapplebeck immediately drove to the home, where he found it completely engulfed in flames. The heat from the fire was so hot that he couldn’t get past the residence’s driveway.

Mapplebeck wasn’t sure if anyone was home at the time of the explosion. He said he normally sees cars in the residence’s driveway at around the time of the explosion, but he wasn’t sure if the vehicles were inside one of the home’s two garages. The door to an attached garage was open when he arrived and the structure was still standing.

Officers at the scene have taped off the area and deployed a drone to survey the scene.

Donna Updegraff, 68, who lives adjacent to the residence on Waldheim Road, said she was in her home at the time when she heard the first explosion.

“It rattled our windows,” she said.

When she stepped outside of her home, Updegraff said the two-story brick home was already engulfed in flames. Then more explosions started — about a dozen large ones followed by numerous smaller ones.

“It sounded like ammunition was being ignited,” she said.

The explosions were large enough to send plaster of the home flying into the yard.

The house then collapsed just minutes later, Updegraff said.

A dog belonging to the residents of the home was found inside a detached garage in a frightened state, Updegraff said.

Lancaster County-Wide Communications indicates a total of 27 units on the scene as of 6:50 pm. It is not clear if there were any injuries. Units from Dauphin and Lebanon counties also responded to the scene.

This story will be updated.