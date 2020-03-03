Soon you’ll receive a notice in the mail from the government asking you to respond to the census.

The census happens every 10 years, as the Constitution mandates.

Heads of households will be asked to respond either online or by phone or mail.

Here’s a look at what the census is all about:

1. Reason for census

The U.S. Constitution mandates the country conduct a count of its population every 10 years. The results determine the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives and are used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.

2. What the census asks

The census is asking nine questions, gathering such information as how many people are living or staying at your home, whether the home is owned or rented, and the age, sex and race of each person in the home. All households will have the option to respond in Spanish online or by phone.

3. Check your mail

U.S. households will begin receiving official Census Bureau mail with information on how to respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone or by mail in the middle of March. Everyone should receive an invitation to take part in the 2020 Census by April 1, which is Census Day. The U.S. Census Bureau is advertising and providing outreach materials in Spanish.

4. Visits from census takers

Census takers will visit college students who live on campus, people living in senior centers and others living among large groups of people in April. From May through July, census takers will visit homes that haven’t responded to the earlier mailings. If a census taker who visits doesn’t speak Spanish, the household may request a return visit from a Spanish-speaking census taker.

5. Verifying census workers

Make sure census workers have a valid ID badge that includes their photo, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date. Census workers also may carry Census Bureau bags and other equipment with the bureau’s logo.

6. Mobilizing in Lancaster County

Many community leaders joined a Complete Count Committee with the goal of getting a full count in Lancaster County. Six subcommittees were formed to make outreach plans for their constituencies, with a special focus on hard-to-count communities, including Plain sects, immigrants, refugees and low income. The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring locally to ensure census takers are available who speak the languages spoken in the community.

7. Becoming a census taker

You can apply to become a census worker at 2020census.gov/jobs. Full- and part-time temporary positions include office operations supervisors, recruiting assistants, census field supervisors, enumerators and clerks. Pay ranges from $16.50 to $20 an hour.

8. Protecting your privacy

The Census Bureau says the information you share is confidential and, by law, may not be given to anyone or any agency, including immigration officials.