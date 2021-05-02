Dozens of patrons gathered at Huber’s West End Market on Sunday afternoon to say goodbye to the city store’s longtime owners.

The market, located at 501 West Lemon Street, was purchased last month by Adam and Tracey Davis after more than 60 years of ownership by the Huber family.

Friends Sam Hoover, 13, and brothers Collin, 14, and Benjamin Gibbel, 10, all of Lancaster, were enjoying the free food and music Sunday to mark the Huber family’s departure.

“I’m not really sure what it’s going to be like (under new ownership),” said Hoover who usually walks to the store multiple times a week to grab snacks and drinks. “In a way it’s disappointing, but I’m also excited.”

The three friends said they made a point to come to Sunday’s event, and expressed excitement for the upcoming renovations promised by the new ownership, which will keep the market a grocery story while expanding its offerings.

“We’re going to miss the old owners,” Benjamin Gibbel said, “but we’re excited for the new owners.”

The market was purchased by Arthur Huber in 1960 and has been run by the Huber family ever since. The Davises purchased the circa-1920 building in April for $1.01 million and plan to have Horse Inn owners Matthew and Starla Russell operate it as West End Market.

Hailey Freeman, 27, of Shippensburg, was unaware that the market was changing ownership, and expressed relief over the new management’s intentions to keep the store’s local character.

“That’s the most important thing,” she said.

Freeman makes it a point to go to West End several times a year, every time she comes to Lancaster.

“I definitely come for odds and ends,” she said. “They’re a pretty cool little place.”

Though he isn’t familiar with the store’s new owners, Quenyon Gillespie, 26, of Lancaster, expressed hope that the new management’s renovations could be a positive change.

Gillespie comes to West End often, citing its accessible location near his home and the market’s staff, which he described as always being “cool, calm and collected.”

“It’s all about the convenience,” he said while waiting in line to receive a free hotdog. “Sometimes I need water, sometimes I need something to eat so I just come around.”

Gillespie said he hadn’t been aware that the market was changing ownership until just a few days before Sunday’s event.

“As long the (Huber) family is OK, it’s fine,” he said. “It’s time for them to relax. They actually can take a breath of fresh air.”