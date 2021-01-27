Editor's Note: This story was initially published on Jan. 11, 2021 and has been updated.

Renaming two School District of Lancaster buildings was at the center of a virtual town hall meeting hosted by the district and YWCA Lancaster earlier this month.

Wednesday is the last day district officials are accepting suggestions for new names until for its Southeast Middle and Buchanan Elementary schools, according to its website. Names can be submitted at bit.ly/3qfjAJh.

The “Southeast Middle” name has been a place holder since July, when district school board members moved to remove the school’s former name, Edward Hand Middle School.

The decision came after pressure from members of the district community, who vocally found fault with the building being named after Edward Hand, a Revolutionary War general who owned slaves at his Lancaster home.

The move toward a name change came after weeks of civil unrest across the country, including in Lancaster, following the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, in May in Minneapolis.

In July, District of Lancaster School Board President Edith Gallagher said officials found it “difficult” that local school buildings were “named after slave owners.”

Also, up for discussion is Buchanan Elementary School, named for President James Buchanan, who also purchased slaves and resided at Wheatland in Lancaster.

The school is on track to be replaced by a new building under construction, according to a news release about the virtual town hall, which was hosted by the district and YWCA Lancaster.

“YWCA Lancaster’s Center for Race and Gender Equity is listening, learning, and leading and supports the School District of Lancaster as we advocate for an equitable community,” the release reads. “The renaming is one of several changes the community can make toward equity and we encourage broad support on this initiative.”

The virtual town hall earlier this month was set up to provide attendees a chance to ask questions and hear from district officials about the process of nominating new school names, according to the release.

The district has established the following nomination guidelines:

“Names to be considered must fall into one of three categories: a person, a place/site, or an idea/concept. Names should be representative of the district, including its rich diversity, be clearly relevant to the district, and inspiring to today’s citizens,” according to a post on the district website. “The committee places special emphasis on excellence in leadership or education and values representative of SDoL.”

