The National Weather Service predicted Lancaster County could wake up to 3 to 5 inches of snow Friday morning after a bout of overnight snow that began after 7 p.m. Thursday.

A winter weather advisory, which the NWS issues for inconveniencing amounts of snow or freezing rain, is in effect until 6 a.m. Friday morning.

Kyle Elliott, the director of the Weather Information Center at Millersville University, expected that the snow would fall across the entire county. Its largest impact will be on Friday morning’s commute, when untreated roads are snow-packed and slippery, he added.

Friday's weather will likely become sunnier throughout the day as the temperature rises to 30 degrees before the temperature drops to the mid teens overnight. The sun will likely cause some snow to melt later Friday, Elliott said.

Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high near 32 degrees before the temperature drops to the low 20s overnight.

The NWS forecasts that freezing rain and sleet are likely to fall Sunday morning before transitioning to rain as the temperature rises toward 39 degrees throughout the day.