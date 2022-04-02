Even before Riley Italia had reeled in his line the whole way, he called out, instructing to get a camera ready, hoping, with pride, to capture a snapshot of the wriggling trout that he pulled seconds later from a stream in southeastern Lancaster County.

It was just after 9 a.m. Saturday, little more than an hour after Pennsylvania’s statewide trout fishing season opened for the year, and Italia had already found success from his spot on the banks of the West Branch of Octoraro Creek in Colerain Township.

“It’s a nice break from technology,” said Italia, who traveled to the stream a short distance from neighboring Chester County. “It’s nice just being out.”

There were a lot of anglers out Saturday morning across Lancaster County, where roadside shoulders near popular streams were sometimes loaded with more than a dozen parked vehicles. Nearby, vest-wearing, tackle-toting anglers could be seen casting from banks or wading within waterways, many hoping for their big-fish moment.

But for Mike Wade, 44, of Manheim, the day was more about tradition, one shared with family. Wade shared that sentiment while standing just below a bridge that carries Krantz Mill Road over Big Beaver Creek near the border of Providence and Strasburg townships.

“It’s always been a good spot, even since I was a kid,” said Wade, a Lancaster County native, who had already staked out his position along the creek more than a half-hour before the season’s official 8 a.m. start.

He wasn’t the only one.

“It’s just kind of neat to see all of the guys coming out,” Wade said, seemingly unfazed by competition from all of the anglers who’d also lined up along the waterway. “It’s a lot of fun.”

It’s especially fun, Wade said, to be able to get out and fish with his 16-year-old son, Michael, who stood with his fishing gear at the other side of the bridge.

Eager to start

The season opener is similarly a family affair for Shawn Bortzfield, 59, of Strasburg Township, who stood near a camping chair just yards away on the Big Beaver.

It was about 7:30 a.m., and Bortzfield admitted that he may have arrived at the stream a bit too early. He was still waiting for his family members to arrive.

“I like to find my spot,” he said, finding it hard to contain his excitement for 8 a.m. — an excitement he’s felt annually since he was young, despite some mishaps. “Normally, I fall in at least once during the day. I’ll get wet.”

Speaking about what keeps him coming back year after year, Bortzfield called the pastime “exhilarating.”

“It’s nice if you get one,” he said, hoping to take some trout home by the end of the day.

Later, in Colerain Township, it was apparent that Italia wasn’t the only one who had success, as anglers walking by proudly carried their fish as they made their way out of the creek.

There, Italia stood near his girlfriend, Alexa Demetry, who started fishing only after they began dating but has learned to enjoy it.

“I didn’t grow up doing this,” she said.

But this year, she was part of a longstanding tradition, according to Italia’s father, Anthony, who accompanied the teens to the waterway. Locally, the father and son have been fishing the opener together for years.

“We all looked forward to today,” the father said.

By late morning, the skies over Lancaster County were mostly sunny with temperatures at about 40 degrees, though they were expected to later reach about 53, according to the National Weather Service.

Muddy conditions

That’s not bad weather for opening day, said Jim Neary, the namesake owner of Jim Neary’s Bait & Tackle at the Octoraro Reservoir.

Still, Neary said his shop wasn’t as busy as it has been in previous years. That might be due to rain earlier in the week, which muddied some nearby streams creating less-than-ideal fishing conditions, he said.

“If the weather was nicer, I would be killing it,” he said.

About 10:30 a.m., Josh Rhoads, 26, guessed muddy conditions in Little Chiques Creek in Mount Joy might have prevented him from hooking a trout. By that time, Rhoads, a local, hadn’t even had a nibble, he said.

“I obviously wish I had something to take home for later,” said Rhoads, who was fishing near Little Chiques Park.

Despite the lack of fish, Rhoads said he was still having fun.

“You fish to fish, you don’t fish to always catch something,” he said.

Just upstream, however, others could be seen carrying fish away from the creek, including one teen who hefted five trout (the daily limit) attached to a stinger about 11 a.m.

The regular trout season is now open through Labor Day, Sept. 5. During that period, anglers can catch and keep up to five trout per day, as long as they each measure at least 7 inches.

To fish for trout in the county, anglers, ages 16 and older, must have both a Pennsylvania fishing license and a trout permit — a combined cost of just under $33.

This season, commission officials will stock about 50,800 state-raised trout in Lancaster County waterways, which include 24 stocked streams throughout the county, as well as Muddy Run Recreation Lake at the border or Martic and Drumore townships.

About 60% of those trout — brook, brown and rainbow, including golden rainbow — were stocked before Saturday, and the remainder will be released later in the season, according to commission officials.

Additional trout are stocked locally from cooperative nurseries, where the fish are raised by members of county sportsmen’s clubs.

By midmorning, Fran Smith, of Quarryville, was headed away from the west branch of Octoraro Creek back to his vehicle, where he put away his gear, having been unsuccessful. He said he was heading to a different spot, but not before he shared numerous photos on his phone, showing off family members who posed with fish, many different species, caught in the days and weeks past.

Like many others out Saturday, Smith talked about angling as a connection to his family and said he looks forward to the trout opener every year.

“The trout opening is just like a kicker-offer to the year of fishing,” Smith said.