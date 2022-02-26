Every month since June, Roberto Lopez-Adrian has sat down to compose a hand-written letter to a Lancaster County resident he hasn’t met in person.

In June, the Millersville University student and several of his colleagues pursuing a master’s degree in social work will have written 12 letters to an individual facing a combination of poverty and social isolation.

“I have an opportunity to interact with people who have a different life experience than me,” Lopez-Adrian said.

Jennifer Frank, an associate professor in MU’s social work department, received $8,000 in funding for the year-long pen pal project, Stepping Stones, from the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. Mainly, the grant paid the graduate assistants’ wages.

By partnering with The Factory Ministries, YWCA of Lancaster and Tenfold, Frank and her students can study the impacts corresponding with a pen pal could have on loneliness and one’s willingness to engage with the community.

In the 12-month period, Frank said student pen pals are asked to act not as helpers, but as equals with their assigned partner.

‘We’ve asked the students to approach the project like a regular person,” she said. “They’re social work students, so our concern is that they’d have the tendency to want to be the helper.”

By writing back and forth as regular people, the power disparity that normally exists between a professional helper and a client is diminished and it’s possible to foster genuine connection, said Mary Glazier, retired MU professor and director of the school’s Center for Public Scholarship and Social Change.

“I think (the project) is a good thing,” said community pen pal Constance Degrave. “It’s like we have another friend in the house.”

Living in isolation

In the early days of COVID-19, having another friend in the house became much more of a luxury.

And, as the effects of the pandemic continue, MU associate professor and Master of Social Work coordinator Laura Brierton Granruth said the project will examine how seriously feelings of isolation were impacted and, perhaps, intensified.

Jennifer Gehman, programs manager at Tenfold, said COVID-19 has increased social isolation but the pen pal project decreased some of those feelings for Tenfold clients. Tenfold, formerly Tabor, is a nonprofit aiming to provide equity housing and financial security for all.

“It provides that outlet and that experience and that resource for participants to have a connection, to create a connection with the students,” Gehman said.

Community members involved in the project are those facing poverty, meaning they lack essential resources.

Anna Beasley, adult advocacy director for The Factory Ministries, said there are many resources an individual could be lacking, including financial, intellectual, emotional and relational. Someone who is socially isolated has more difficulty obtaining those resources, Beasley said.

“One of the things that I think is so devastating about living in isolation… is you basically lock yourself off to all of the resources needed to get out of that,” Beasley said. “Stepping Stones helps to bridge that and it helps them to trust a little bit more and feel like they have a little bit of a connection… so they're more apt to plug into the community.”

Hands-on social work experience

At the end of the project, MU Master of Social Work candidates Brittany Leffler, Dawn Watson and Rachel Preibisch will use a narrative inquiry approach, which looks at the stories people tell, to evaluate how the project impacted the participants.

“We have some idea around what we think we might find – probably themes about isolation, probably themes about hobbies,” Frank said.

Watson said conducting research with her two colleagues has prepared her for social work differently than if she had just read how to be a social worker in a book.

“Having this first-hand knowledge gives us better information for how to act in the future,” Watson said.

She and Preibisch are both part-time students. Preibisch, who doesn’t have prior social work experience outside of MU’s master’s program, said the project has given her skills that she can’t get in a classroom.

The program also offers an exposure to the different situations that community members experience.

“We’re incredibly fortunate, kind of lucky, to be able to look at these letters as students and follow their stories, see what poverty means to them and what they actually live,” Preibisch said. “When we enter practice, it’ll be to our benefit.”