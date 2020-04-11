The Lancaster EMS ambulance drove up Lancaster General Health's emergency ramp to deliver a patient midmorning Thursday.

Paramedic Emma Einwechter and EMT Leah Whiting unloaded a male patient and pushed him 30 yards to the hospital entrance, passing paramedic Lt. Andrew Gilger, who was observing.

They'd need to decontaminate the ambulance after getting the patient admitted, they told Gilger. It meant the man, in his 80s, probably had COVID-19.

The patient had recently been discharged from a hospital after treatment for an unrelated issue, but began having shortness of breath and some other symptoms of the coronavirus.

After getting the patient processed, the women hopped into the ambulance and drove it around the block to Lancaster EMS' station in the hospital parking garage along North Lime Street.

A modular trailer serves as the command center and break room. An enclosed bay houses supplies: first-aid equipment, gloves, protective eyewear, gowns, masks and such. Also, more recently, a 4-foot-high cylinder of compressed gas connected to a paint sprayer containing an alcohol disinfectant made by Thistle Finch Distilling.

The women spray the 70%-alcohol solution inside the entire back of the ambulance, the yellow gurney and its orange mattress and other equipment. It takes a good five minutes. Before the coronavirus, first responders would wipe down equipment with alcohol pads. But the first-responders can't afford to take chances.

Einwechter is something of Lancaster EMS's COVID-19 magnet. She's handled at least six positive patients.

Whiting has handled two.

Their latest patient would likely be another, but it would be a day or so before they'd be notified of his test results.

Adapting to crisis

An LNP|LancasterOnline reporter and photographer spent several hours with Lancaster EMS staff at its LGH station to see how emergency medical workers are dealing with the coronavirus.

The agency is the largest and busiest emergency service provider in Lancaster County, serving 21 of the county's 60 municipalities. It responded to nearly 41,750 calls in 2019.

Emergency medicine is a stressful job to begin with.

Doctors and nurses see their patients in a hospital setting, a step removed from the trauma necessitating their care. Paramedics and EMTs see the injured at the vehicle crash, the assault scene or other unfortunate circumstance.

But adapting to dealing with the coronavirus, as emergency medical workers have been doing for more than a month, adds another nagging layer of stress.

“Before, I could go home at night and I could turn it off,” said Gilger, 56, who has more than 30 years in the field. “I don't have to hear about the shooting if I don't want to. I don't have to hear about the cardiac arrest or the pediatric trauma. I can shut it down. … But this, it's just everywhere, all the time, 24 hours a day.”

It's the ever-present unknown.

“Who's been exposed, who hasn't, where have they been, where haven't they been, how compliant are they being with social distancing and wearing protective gear … " he said, ticking off concerns that constantly cycle in the minds of so many now.

The coronavirus is somehow “scarier” than other dangers of the job, he said. “I was trying to look for a better word for it, but you know, I've been at this for over 30 years and nothing, nothing comes close to this at this point.”

And Gigler was in the field when AIDS first appeared.

Whiting, 22, who has been an EMT for three years, and Einwechter, 27, who has been in the emergency medicine field for three years, agree.

“Anyone who is short of breath, or has fever or has been to the hospital recently. Weakness. I just assume everyone is going to be positive,” Einwechter said.

They cry some days.

“I'm definitely guilty of keeping stuff in,” said Whiting, who lives in Clay Township.

Staying protected

The women and Gilger all said their boots never set foot in their homes. Uniforms that used to be tossed in a hamper for laundry day are laundered daily.

Masks, which before the pandemic would only be used if needed when transporting patients with illnesses such as MRSA, are now worn by EMTs and paramedics on every call. Masks are also now put on all patients.

Gloves and eyewear were previously required. Thanks to early preparation, Gilger said, Lancaster EMS has had adequate supplies, “but I wouldn't say we're swimming in them." Staff are also given daily temperature scans.

Ironically, Emma said, the job at times adds a layer of insulation: They're in work mode. Performing. Not processing.

“A lot of calls are just like normal work days same for us. There are times I even forget that we're even in a crisis until I leave work … Oh yeah, I can't go into a store,” said Einwechter, of Lancaster city.

Einwechter was also the first Lancaster EMS staffer quarantined for a week after handling a patient that had symptoms. About eight of the agency's 160 or so clinical staff have been quarantined since the pandemic arrived in Lancaster County.

Ultimately, Einwechter's patient's test came back negative.

“She is our rock-star,” Gilger joked.

“I am the face of COVID,” Einwechter said, laughing.

Dark humor is a coping mechanism.

“You know what?” Gilger said. “If we don't keep our sense of humor especially now — and yes it gets a little dark sometimes, but that's part of the profession, too. … We'd all be bouncing off the walls by now.”

In general, Gilger said of morale at the agency, “Given the circumstances, I think we're doing pretty well.”

Impact on calls

Gilger estimated call volume is down about 5-10% for 911 dispatches and at least that for non-911 dispatches, which include routine patient transfers.

“People's filters are a little bit higher. There are days we get calls and you got to wonder why people are calling, but it's human nature: You get sick or something goes wrong, you dial for the ambulance,” he said. “But I don't think we're seeing as many of those calls … People are taking that to heart and thinking, ‘Hey, if I don't have to go to the hospital, I'm not going.’"

Following state protocols and consulting with medical command physicians, Gilger said workers are at times telling some would-be patients to stay home, but not many.

“If we're finding people who have some minor COVID symptoms or what they would call influenza-like symptoms … and we have that conversation with the doctor and they feel it's appropriate for them to nurse it at home, we will leave them at home,” he said.