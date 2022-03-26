An Ephrata church is raising tens of thousands of dollars for people displaced by violence in Ukraine.

Bethany Slavic Church hosted a fundraising bazaar Saturday, featuring hot food, baked goods, coffee, T-shirts, a silent auction and a bounce house, among other offerings.

The parking lot of the church in the 800 block of Dawn Avenue was filled with hundreds of visitors, many standing in line to buy some of the 27,000 pastries that took a week to prepare for the event, said Andrey Teleguz, a 41-year-old Ephrata resident and Bethany church board member.

Though initially expecting about 500 people, church officials increased their estimated attendance to 1,000 people after the event began receiving attention from news outlets and people on social media eager to help the Ukrainian cause.

Teleguz described the turnout as “amazing,” noting several local businesses donated food and other supplies for what he said is the largest event ever hosted by Bethany Slavic Church.

“It was so amazing to put this event together and feel the support from the community once they found out why we were doing it and what we were doing it for,” said Teleguz, who hails from the Chernivtsi region in southwestern Ukraine, about 20 miles from the Romanian border. “It exceeded all of our expectations.”

Funds from the bazaar will go primarily toward preparing personal care packages for the nearly 3.8 million people the United Nations Refugee Agency estimates have fled Ukraine since it was invaded by Russia last month and other people displaced by violence within the country.

Each personal care package costs about $18 to create and holds enough food and toiletries to last a family of five for three days, Teleguz said. Those packages will be delivered by minivans directly into besieged cities with disrupted supply chains such as Kharkiv, a metropolitan area of about 2 million people that he notes has not received regular shipments of food in weeks.

Supplies are purchased in Romania and shipped through southwestern Ukraine, where Teleguz still has family and friends.

Proceeds are also used for other crucial supplies such as bulletproof vests for volunteers who will drive the shipments into active war zones. Those vans won’t come back across the Ukrainian border empty-handed, Teleguz said, as they’ll be used to ferry as many as seven or eight refugees per vehicle on the return trip.

The church is hoping to raise around $100,000 for the cause.

‘It’s hard watching’

One of Saturday’s attendees was Lititz resident Audra Vrzheshch, an American who was living in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, as recently as three weeks before Russia launched its invasion.

Vrzheshch attended the bazaar with her two young children “wanting to find some kind of connection,” she said.

“It’s hard watching what’s going on and feeling such trauma and pain and not being able to be there and not being understood here when you know bombs are going off on people’s heads,” said Vrzheshch, who evacuated Feb. 2 on the advice of the American government, which was warning that an invasion was imminent. To many, her departure seemed like an overreaction at the time.

Vrzheshch, who has lived mostly in Ukraine since 1994, said many Ukrainians were surprised when Russia invaded three weeks later.

Though now in the United States, Vrzheshch’s husband and mother-in-law remain in Ukraine.

“I feel this overwhelming feeling of my home being bombed and my community being dispersed,” she said. “It’s as if your whole community is all of a sudden scattered in all different directions and your home is left behind and everyone is feeling lost. You have nothing to hold on to.”

Saturday’s bazaar is just one way Bethany Church is raising money for Ukrainian refugees. The church also hosted a fundraiser dinner several weeks ago that had about 350 participants.

Many church members are motivated to help the Ukrainian cause because they themselves are former refugees who fled the former Soviet Union in the 1990s. Teleguz himself fled Ukraine, then part of the Soviet Union, in 1989, later arriving in the United States the following year after obtaining refugee status.

“We understand what these people are suffering and going through today,” he said. “It’s that old (Soviet) regime that’s trying to come back to power.”

For the refugees, recovering from the experience of fleeing their home country due to war will be “a long process,” Teleguz said. To that end, Bethany Church members are taking turns providing spiritual and counseling support for Ukrainians, flying to Eastern Europe and putting feet on the ground to connect with refugees.

“There’s such a big psychological impact on these people’s lives,” he said. “They’re jumpy. It’s going to impact them for a long time.”