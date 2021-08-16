A Cumberland County man stabbed a Lancaster city man in the neck and later threatened to shoot his house and children, according to Lancaster police.

Jose Luis Alicea Jr., 42, of Hampden Township, Cumberland County, was charged with aggravated assault and five counts of terroristic threats.

Alicea approached the man from behind, stabbing him once in the neck with an unknown sharp object after the two were arguing on George Street in Lancaster city around 6 a.m. on Aug. 14, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The stabbing left a puncture wound in the man’s neck.

Alicea then grabbed the man by the throat, pushed him against a wall and stabbed him again in the shoulder, police said. It was not clear how the incident was resolved.

Alicea also called the man later in the day around noon and left a voicemail stating that “One of us is going to die tonight”, police said. He then threatened to shoot the man’s house and children, saying “it’s going to be war,” police said.

The man told investigators Alicea’s message put him, his wife and three children in fear for their lives.

Alicea has not been arrested, court records show. He has been charged with several felonies since 2017 including strangulation, aggravated assault and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, though court documents did not indicate how these charged were resolved.