Unprecedented situations require unprecedented decisions.

At around 9 p.m. one week ago, School District of Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau was on her living room couch preparing for work the next day when she got a call from one of the district’s directors of schools, Josh Keene.

A Wickersham Elementary School employee’s spouse, Keene said, was potentially exposed to another person believed to have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. The person was tested, but results weren’t in yet.

A half-hour – plus a few more phone calls – later, the district announced it was closing schools districtwide Friday.

That decision, which came with major consequences, was one of the first of many Rau, and other Lancaster County superintendents, would need to make amid the COVID-19 pandemic that’s infected nearly 100 people in Pennsylvania – none in Lancaster County – and shuttered public schools statewide until March 30.

“It’s getting harder and harder,” Rau said of the pressure school officials face in making swift decisions and communicating them with an increasingly fearful community.

Several Lancaster County superintendents told LNP | LancasterOnline Tuesday it’s been chaotic trying to navigate the ripple effects of Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to close all public schools for two weeks. When schools close, they said, learning is merely one of the losses that take place.

School is a place where students eat, receive medical treatment, access technology and even do laundry. When school goes away, it’s up to superintendents and their administrative teams to figure out how those services continue.

‘Intense’ days

“It really is eye-opening,” Penn Manor Superintendent Mike Leichliter said. “You take that for granted as a teacher, as a superintendent, how important our job is.”

One of the many situations Penn Manor is faced with is how to provide meals to students in a district that covers 113 square miles – the second largest in the county. The district worked with its busing company to deliver meals to school bus stops beginning Wednesday.

The same is being discussed at Solanco, which spans 188 square miles – a fifth of all land in Lancaster County.

Solanco Superintendent Brian Bliss said it’s difficult making such decisions with a constantly evolving situation.

“They’ve been rather intense,” Bliss said of the past few days, “and the situation is changing somewhat rapidly, so plans developed one day sometimes are changed the next day.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Eastern Lancaster County Superintendent Bob Hollister said it’s been “extremely hectic” trying to communicate accurate information quickly.

As an example, Hollister said he had an update written Thursday night for Friday. By the time Friday afternoon rolled around, that update was meaningless, as Wolf made his announcement shutting down schools.

“It’s just been a constant adjustment to stay up to speed,” Hollister said.

Forging ahead

School districts have had to figure out how to return items like medication, medical equipment and laptops to students, and what resources to share to keep students engaged in learning while they’re away.

School District of Lancaster has decided to keep medical clinics at several schools open, but only by appointment.

“We’re making sure our families who are most vulnerable continue to receive the support that they need,” Rau said.

Depending on how long schools are closed, school officials might soon be faced with tough decisions regarding graduations, the potential for online learning as well as standardized and advanced placement tests. But much of that depends how lenient the state and federal governments will be in terms of waiving certain requirements. Leichliter said he hopes the state and federal departments of education will be flexible with testing.

And then there’s determining how to pay “nonessential” staff while schools are closed. Several school districts have approved a plan to continue paying support staff during the shutdown.

“If there’s any silver lining in this crisis,” Leichliter said, “we are realizing how interconnected we are as people, and people are stepping up to assist others.”

Related articles