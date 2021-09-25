A Paradise Township auto garage caught fire Friday night, destroying the business and several vehicles inside, according to the garage’s owner.

Firefighters were dispatched to Family Auto Sale and Repair at 190 Black Horse Road, just off of Strasburg Road (Route 741) east of Strasburg at 10:18 p.m., according to a dispatch report. The building was fully involved when firefighters arrived, and crews quickly started working to pull water from Eshleman Run, a nearby creek.

The business was completely destroyed by the blaze, including five vehicles that were inside at the time, said Laura Campos, who has co-owned Family Auto Sale with her sister for the past six years.

“I don’t have anything,” Campos said. “It’s completely gone.”

The owners of the vehicles that were destroyed, which were being repaired at the time, have been notified.

A monetary estimate of the damage sustained in the blaze was not available pending an insurance inspection Saturday, Campos said. A towing company adjacent to the auto shop sustained some damage to their impound gates, but otherwise escaped heavy damage, according to a representative there.

A fire marshal determined the fire was electrical, starting somewhere in the garage’s main office, Campos said.

No one was injured during the blaze. The business was empty at the time of the fire, having closed several hours earlier in the evening.

Campos said she, her sister and four employees were in “limbo mode” as they awaited the results of the insurance inspection, unable to enter the building and unsure as to what to do next.

Despite the setback, Campos said she plans to rebuild her business.

“We’re going to be stronger than ever,” she said. “This is a step down, but we’re going to take a step up.”