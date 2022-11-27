In the days leading up to Saturday’s opening day of Pennsylvania’s 2022 firearms deer season, taxidermist Jack Ridings was hard at work.

As the hunting season progresses, he expects his workload will only increase.

Ridings, who’s in his 60s, owns Ridings Taxidermy, a Lancaster business he has run out of his house since 1982. Last week, he said he received 30 deer heads to mount at the tail end of archery season, expecting at least double next week.

Ridings Taxidermy works on about 80 deer each year, along with various small game. A lot of his customers are from Lancaster, but many come in from neighboring states such as Maryland, New Jersey and New York.

Ridings' love for his profession came when he started fishing as a child and hunting in his teens. He said his cousin came to him with a deer head and asked if he could do anything with it.

“With the response from people and the quality of work, I decided to get my license and go from there,” Ridings said.

The 2022 Pennsylvania firearms deer season runs through Dec. 10. Hunters can shoot antlered and/or antlerless deer through the entire season if they have the appropriate licenses. There are no more separate buck and doe seasons.

Ridings said hunters may decide to mount because they like the individual animal or they wish to preserve the memory of hunting it.

“If you shoot a unique deer or large buck, you could mount it out of respect,” he said. “If you shoot something with your father, you could mount it to be a lasting memory.”

One of Ridings favorite projects to date happened last year - an albino deer with pink eyes and blonde feet, which he said is rare.

“I’ve seen all kinds of stuff in my 40 years,” he said. “Everytime the phone rings, you never know what you’re gonna get.”

Ridings also does his own tannery, the process that preserves the skin, which he said is uncommon for taxidermists to do themselves. He does the mounts himself but sends out the flat skin projects.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ridings said he started getting more work. He believes it’s because people had more time on their hands and an incentive to be outside. Since then, business has been busier than his previous decades of mounting.

Benuel Lapp is also expecting more business in the next couple weeks.

Lapp, 37, owns Nature’s Accent Taxidermy in Narvon. He started the business in 2008 in his parents’ house – for the past six years, his business has been in a 4,000-square-foot building. Similar to Ridings, Lapp’s career path started with his fascination with animals.

“It’s a way for people to see animals up close,” Lapp said. “Taxidermy started out as a hobby, but I loved it enough to make it a career.”

Lapp learned how to mount animals by watching videos, reading books and attending seminars at the Pennsylvania Taxidermy Association. He also worked under an experienced taxidermist in Wyoming, Luzerne County, which he said set the foundation for his career.

Similar to Ridings, Nature’s Accent Taxidermy’s most common animal is whitetail deer, and he said a single deer can take about four days to mount. He also does a fair amount of bears, which take about four days, and turkeys, which take two days.

His favorite animals to work on are bobcats and mountain lions brought in from out of the state, saying he works on about 10 to 15 a year. Mountain lions are officially extinct in Pennsylvania, although people still claim to see them in the wild.

“I like cats personally,” he said. “They have much longer fur than anything else, and it looks awesome.”

One of Lapp’s most memorable experiences was in Colorado in 2013 when he hunted a 900-pound elk. He said it produced about 300 pounds of meat, and the body is mounted in his office.

Lapp said he and others who buy taxidermy love to be outdoors and mounting an animal preserves those memories.

“These are animals you rarely see, and now, you can see them everyday,” he said.

Most of Lapp’s customers live within an hour of his shop, but he has had customers from neighboring states. Sometimes, locals will hunt in places such as Colorado or Canada and bring their game back to Lancaster. A customer recently brought Lapp six birds harvested from New Zealand.

“In the beginning, I worked so hard to get a few customers, and now, I’m always busy,” he said.

Although they both work alone in their shops, Ridings and Lapp each said they haven’t had to do any extra work to prepare for the season.

The weather is the biggest tell for how busy the business will be, Lapp said. If the weather is bad the weekend before, it usually means he’ll have less work that week.

For displaying the animal, Lapp said it’s a collaboration between what the individual customer would like to see and what he can make happen. He added that he thinks some of the public have a misconception about taxidermy since it involves working with dead animals.

“People might think it’s gross because they think I’m working with dead animals all day,” he said. “But most of my time is spent being creative. It’s an art form.”