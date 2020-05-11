Pennsylvania's top education official told lawmakers on Monday that it is "fully our intent" to reopen schools in the fall.

State Education Secretary Pedro Rivera made the statement during a Senate Education Committee hearing in which senators, many of them logged on remotely, questioned Rivera about continuity of education and plans to bring students back next school year.

Schools have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic since mid-March, and students across the state have been learning remotely ever since.

Rivera's remarks clarified comments he shared with reporters in late April that caused a slew of news articles casting doubt about whether schools may reopen for the 2020-21 school year.

"That headline sold a lot of papers that day," Rivera said, adding that the news coverage misrepresented the message he tried to share.

While the expectation is for students to return in the fall, Rivera said, there will be a transition period, and the state is working on issuing research-based guidance to help educators and students ease back into in-person schooling.

The guidance, which will follow recommendations from state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, will include options for schools to follow, such as smaller class sizes if strict social distancing guidelines are still in effect, Rivera said.

It'll also include support for schools implementing remediation for students who have fallen behind during the school closures, Rivera said.

The ultimate goal, he said, is to keep students, staff and faculty safe.

