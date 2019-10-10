President Judge Dennis Reinaker is urging county government leaders to come together to solve the “systemic” issue of understaffing at the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

At a county commissioners’ meeting this week, Reinaker told the commissioners how the shortages are impacting the court system. He said that, on Monday, six courtrooms were unable to open, and judges sometimes open courts without the presence of deputy sheriffs. Among other duties, deputy sheriffs provide security in courtrooms.

“It is an accident waiting to happen,” Reinaker said.

Understaffing has been a consistent and growing problem at the sheriff’s office over the years, as LNP reported this summer.

Sheriff Chris Leppler declined further comment, but in the past has cited low national and local unemployment rates as part of the problem for recruitment and relatively low pay as a barrier for retaining those who are hired.

Some current and former employees, a few of whom took pay cuts when they left, also said issues with administration and office culture are factoring into the problems.

Reinaker said all sides need to come together to “dig into” the problem and “collectively” solve it.

He said his goal was to begin a conversation rather than offer specific ideas but did wonder if there is some way deputies’ contracts could include a provision requiring them to stay in the job for a certain period of time after completing training. Leppler and others have noted that some employees leave for more lucrative police positions after receiving the necessary training through the county.

The county and the union representing deputies are currently in contract negotiations, although it is unclear what the status of negotiations is or if a deal will be reached soon.