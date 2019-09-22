“It’s so good to be somewhere among friends.”

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe started his speech at the Lancaster County Democratic Committee’s fall banquet Saturday this way, in a place much different than the scandal-wrought life in Washington, D.C.

McCabe has faced threats of indictments in the weeks prior to his visit to Lancaster County. He was fired from the Trump administration in 2018 for lying to investigators about a leak he authorized during the 2016 presidential election.

McCabe became fixation for President Donald Trump, according to former FBI Director James Comey’s leaked memos, Vanity Fair reported.

Although these indictment threats were what caught national attention, he mainly kept off that topic Saturday. Only once he joked that having him as the speaker “was a bold decision, a risky venture, as we now know."

McCabe spent much of his speech describing in detail his conversations with Trump and other top officials and how he problem-solved during times of hardship in the FBI.

“(The Oval Office is) awe inspiring, even with the current president in it,” McCabe said as he reminisced about when Trump called him in on the day he fired Comey. “As I came in, the president just sort of took off on one of those verbal, I don’t know what you call it — a fit. It feels a little bit like a seizure.”

He recounted his early years in the FBI, including a case he worked on in New York City involving a Russian mob boss. It ended with the US using — for the first time — a statute that allows extended criminal penalties to organized crime groups. He also discussed his time on a SWAT team and working during and after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

After his speech, McCabe answered questions from the nearly 600 people in attendance to the dinner. He commented on recent events, like reports of a whistleblower who filed a report alleging that Trump asked the Ukranian president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son’s dealings in the country.

“(It’s) incredibly troubling and fascinating at the same time,” McCabe said, adding he’s most concerned about the whistleblower’s safety.

“To me, (the whistleblower account is) just an abuse of power on a scale that we have never seen before,” he said. “It is so clearly impeachable conduct.”

Before McCabe’s speech, the committee introduced the Democratic candidates running for state- and countywide offices, including Amanda Green-Hawkins for superior court judge and Dan Phillips for county prothonotary.