The former Hampton Inn in Rapho Township, abandoned about 18 months ago, is headed to Lancaster County's Redevelopment Authority to be designated a blighted property. That's the first step in what will likely be a years-long journey to reuse the property that was once part of Hammock Worldwide hotel group.

On May 18, the authority’s vacant property reinvestment board will consider the 10.5-acre property at 2764 Lebanon Road, located where Route 72 intersects the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The four-story, 95-room hotel had been operated by Shree Punit LLC since 2007 but is now owned by M&T Bank, which held a mortgage on the property. Shree Punit is one of many hotel companies operated by a Bucks County couple, Urit and Parkash Bhoola.

Redevelopment authority staff will also inspect the site. The vacant property board determines if the property meets any one of 11 elements of blight, then the county and township planning commissions will weigh in, said Michaela Allwine, director of housing and community development at the county redevelopment authority.

Once the planning commissions agree with the blight designation, then the redevelopment authority can acquire the property through eminent domain. Allwine said it is not yet clear what the end use of the property would be or who would be in charge of rehabbing it.

M&T did not respond to a request for comment.

In the past seven years, the board has not rejected a blight designation request, Allwine said.

Allwine said the eminent domain process takes about two years and sometimes properties aren’t acquired because owners begin rehab work themselves.

A property in disrepair

In August 2021, with the Bhoolas in default on more than $9 million in loans, the property was put in a court-appointed receivership. The receiver, MHPA Associates LLC, was paid by M&T to preserve the value of the property and assist M&T in recovering funds.

When owners did not respond, the receiver had to hire a locksmith to get into the hotel where the damage and disrepair made it clear operating a hotel would be difficult. A major issue was the fact that the property did not have access to a sewage treatment system.

Also, there was evidence of mold, water damage, and water leaks throughout the structure.

“Our initial assessment is that the hotel can operate again, but not without a full property improvement plan … that would be required by Hilton or any other brand for that matter,” the receiver wrote. “Infrastructure items, HVAC, boiler, fire suppression system and roof will all need to be addressed. The property was built in 1999, and most of the infrastructure is original to the property. The infrastructure does not appear to have been maintained properly in recent years. It also appears that a majority of repairs or maintenance have been completed by internal engineers.”

The lawyer for Shree Punit LLC withdrew in January 2022 after his clients stopped communicating with him. The receivership ended in April last year.

“The property can not be made economically viable without investing substantial resources and funds, which M&T is not prepared to contribute,” the receiver wrote.

Nothing has been done since to repair the building.

Township Manager Randall O. Wenger said the township has boarded up and secured the property since police have been called to the site numerous times since it shut down. The township is in the process of filing a lien for the costs associated with securing the property.

Mounting debts

In July 2022, M&T sought a $10.6 million judgment against Shree Punit LLC. The former hotel operator also owes the county $81,430 for 2022 taxes.

Meanwhile, Hurp Hospitality LLC, a Bhoola owned company that operated the hotel, is listed as owing $177,548 on a paycheck protection loan from M&T. That loan that was to retain 52 jobs was approved in January 2021 just seven months before the hotel is believed to have shut down.

Another Hurp Hospitality paycheck protection loan from M&T of $96,400 was forgiven in April 2021. It was to retain 30 jobs.

Public sewage may be key to the future

“Well first and foremost there is a sewer challenge up there,” said Blaze Cambruzzi, a Millersville University real estate professor and partner in TRUE Commercial Real Estate LLC. “A hotel creates heavy use on a system that doesn’t have a public sewer. That’s a challenging question to overcome.”

The hotel was built in 1999 by Willow Valley Associates. It did not have a public or on-site sewage disposal. Instead, the hotel sent sewage to a treatment facility at nearby Mount Hope Estate and Winery, home to the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire.

Shree Punit LLC purchased the property in 2007 and in 2017 a dispute arose over the sewage arrangement with Mazza Vineyards Inc., which is the owner of Mount Hope. A 2018 court decision broke that contract and left Shree Punit without sewage treatment.

The receiver said sewage from the building flowed to a collection pit and then was pumped into a holding tank until it was removed from the property.

The township has started the process of updating its sewage plan, which could include bringing public sewers from Manheim Borough through the Route 72 corridor to the hotel but that will likely take years to be approved and funded.

The township submitted a plan in 2019 to the state Department of Environmental Protection, allowing the hotel to construct a private treatment facility to handle its wastewater, but the former hotel owners objected to the plan, arguing it would be cost-prohibitive.

Cambruzzi said the location at Route 72 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike might look like it would be a prime for a hotel but the demand probably was not what was expected.

He said he did not think the property’s future lies in the hospitality sector.

“Once a hotel goes dark it can get in bad shape very quickly,” Cambruzzi said.

The property’s next life might be as a senior care facility or housing, he said. With the turnpike’s connection to Philadelphia and Harrisburg, it makes it a quick trip for families to visit – and is a selling point for the property.

Cambruzzi said using municipal tools such as designating the property blighted are good ways to expedite the process of getting the property back in use.

Selling a property like that is like asking someone to take a pill to get a headache, he said.

“This is a situation where nobody wants to take that pill to get a headache and it's not going to be easy or fun,” he said.

