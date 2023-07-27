If you have to be outside as the week winds to a close, be sure to stay hydrated and put on some sunscreen.

The highs in Lancaster are forecast to reach the mid to upper 90s, according to National Weather Service in State College. The heat index − a measure of what the human body experiences when humidity is combined with the air temperature − could reach as high as 105 on Thursday.

Friday's high will also reach the upper 90s, but it will feel like 107 degrees, NWS predicts.

While it will be a hot latter part of the week, the temperatures won't quite reach the hottest in Lancaster County's history.

Lancaster County and other counties in central Pennsylvania are under a heat advisory from noon today until 8 p.m. Friday.

Some wet weather may accompany the hotter weather Thursday night. NWS predicts a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some storms could be severe with heavy rain.

The threat of rainy weather will follow into Friday, but NWS only predicts a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.

If you have to go outside, here are some tips to stay safe:

- Drink plenty of fluids.

- Stay out of the sun and keep to air-conditioned rooms.

- Check in on relatives and neighbors who may be susceptible to extreme heat.

- Make sure pets have plenty of fresh water and shelter from the sun.

- Never leave children or pets in unattended vehicles.

- If you have to work outside, reschedule strenuous activity for the early morning or evening. Wear lightweight and loose clothing.