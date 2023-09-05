More sweltering temperatures already broke a Monday high in Lancaster County, and the heat could tie or break other records this week.

With highs in the mid to upper 90s in the forecast, it could feel even hotter outside.

National Weather Service in State College reported Monday's high at Lancaster Airport reached 98 degrees, tying the ninth-hottest temperature the weather agency has recorded on that date since 1999.

The heat also broke records elsewhere in the region.

The high at Millersville University reached 97, breaking the old record of 95 degrees set in 1929 at the campus.

Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 90s through Thursday, according to NWS. The heat index values− a measure of what the human body experiences when humidity is combined with the air temperature − could reach 102 on Wednesday.

NWS issued a heat advisory for Lancaster, Franklin, Perry, Dauphin, Lebanon, Adams and York counties from noon until 7 p.m. Wednesday. NWS issues heat advisories within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions.

The chance for rainy weather will return Thursday and persist into the weekend. The weekend's highs will gradually drop back to the 80s.

If you have to go outside, here are some tips to stay safe:

- Drink plenty of fluids.

- Stay out of the sun and keep to air-conditioned rooms.

- Check in on relatives and neighbors who may be susceptible to extreme heat.

- Make sure pets have plenty of fresh water and shelter from the sun.

- Never leave children or pets in unattended vehicles.

- If you have to work outside, schedule strenuous activity for the early morning or evening. Wear lightweight and loose clothing.

