The heat wave will continue to make conditions uncomfortable outside in Lancaster County.

After temperatures soared to 98 degrees Monday afternoon, eclipsing the previous record of 95 set in 1929, Tuesday’s high tied a record established in 1922.

The heat also broke records elsewhere in the region Tuesday.

The high at Millersville University reached 97, breaking the old record of 95 degrees set in 1929 at the campus.

Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 90s through Thursday, according to NWS. The heat index values− a measure of what the human body experiences when humidity is combined with the air temperature − could reach 101 on Wednesday and 102 on Thursday.

Wednesday’s forecast from Millersville University’s Weather Information Center calls for a high of 98, which would again tie a mark set in 1922, and Thursday’s forecast high of 96 would break a record of 94 set in 1919.

NWS issued a heat advisory for Lancaster, Franklin, Perry, Dauphin, Lebanon, Adams and York counties from noon until 7 p.m. Wednesday. NWS issues heat advisories within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions.

The chance for rainy weather will return Thursday and persist into the weekend. The weekend's highs will gradually drop back to the 80s.

If you have to go outside, here are some tips to stay safe:

- Drink plenty of fluids.

- Stay out of the sun and keep to air-conditioned rooms.

- Check in on relatives and neighbors who may be susceptible to extreme heat.

- Make sure pets have plenty of fresh water and shelter from the sun.

- Never leave children or pets in unattended vehicles.

- If you have to work outside, schedule strenuous activity for the early morning or evening. Wear lightweight and loose clothing.

