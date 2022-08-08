If you have to be outside today, grab the sunscreen and have plenty of water ready.

Monday's high in Lancaster is forecast to reach the mid 90s, according to National Weather The heat index value− a measure of what the human body experiences when humidity is combined with the air temperature − could reach 101.

Lancaster County is under a heat advisory from noon until 8 p.m. Monday.

No clouds or rain are in the forecast, so there's not much that'll bring relief from the heat aside from staying inside.

"Excessive Heat can be life-threatening among at-risk populations, such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions," according to NWS.

The dog days of summer continue as heat & humidity rear their ugly heads this afternoon:🆒Spend some time in air conditioning👷Avoid strenuous activity during the afternoon⬜️Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose clothing🚗NEVER leave kids/pets unattended in a hot car#PAwx pic.twitter.com/TdnoF2AEXI — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) August 8, 2022

If you have to go outside, here are some tips to stay safe:

- Drink plenty of fluids.

- Stay out of the sun and keep to air-conditioned rooms.

- Check in on relatives and neighbors who may be susceptible to extreme heat.

- Make sure pets have plenty of fresh water and shelter from the sun.

- Never leave children or pets in unattended vehicles.

- If you have to work outside, reschedule strenuous activity for the early morning or evening. Wear lightweight and loose clothing.