A spider (pictured bottom left corner) works on its web in the afternoon heat along the side of the Northwest River Trail near Bainbridge on Wednesday afternoon, August 11, 2021. Lancaster County was under a heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service in State College on Wednesday, as temperatures settled in the 90s and the heat index was expected to be 102, according to NWS.

If you have to be outside today, grab the sunscreen and have plenty of water ready.

Monday's high in Lancaster is forecast to reach the mid 90s, according to National Weather The heat index value− a measure of what the human body experiences when humidity is combined with the air temperature − could reach 101.

Lancaster County is under a heat advisory from noon until 8 p.m. Monday.

No clouds or rain are in the forecast, so there's not much that'll bring relief from the heat aside from staying inside.

"Excessive Heat can be life-threatening among at-risk populations, such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions," according to NWS.

If you have to go outside, here are some tips to stay safe:

- Drink plenty of fluids.

- Stay out of the sun and keep to air-conditioned rooms.

- Check in on relatives and neighbors who may be susceptible to extreme heat.

- Make sure pets have plenty of fresh water and shelter from the sun.

- Never leave children or pets in unattended vehicles.

- If you have to work outside, reschedule strenuous activity for the early morning or evening. Wear lightweight and loose clothing.

