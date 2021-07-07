A heat advisory has been issued for Lancaster County on Wednesday with heat indexes expected to reach the triple digits, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The advisory is in effect from 1 to 7 p.m., according to NWS.

Today's high temperature will be around 95, with a heat index value of 100 to 104, according to the NWS. The heat index value is based on heat and humidity.

"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur," NWS said in the advisory.

🌡️Last day of hazy, hot, & humid⚠️Heat Advisory for the Lower Susquehanna Valley 1-7PM💨Storms with isolated wind damage possible later today⛈️Heavy rain/flooding risk ramps up into Thursday #PAwx pic.twitter.com/4tKbkP1eh6 — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) July 7, 2021

Today will be the hottest day of the week, before temperatures drop back down into the 80s going into the weekend.

Thunderstorms and rain are possible beginning after 3 p.m., according to NWS. There's a 30% chance of rain tonight.

Rain is likely again on Thursday and Friday.