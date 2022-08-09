The dog days of summer will continue in Lancaster County on Tuesday.

National Weather Service in State College predicts a high of 94 degrees for Lancaster city on Tuesday. The heat index value− a measure of what the human body experiences when humidity is combined with the air temperature − could reach 102.

Lancaster County is under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Tuesday, along with Lebanon, Dauphin and York counties. The weather agency warns that the extreme heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, and that the heat index value could reach 104 degrees in some areas.

Lancaster city can expect a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. and a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms into Tuesday night. Tonight's low will only dip to 73, but the highs for the rest of the week are expected to stay in the mid to upper 80s.

If you have to go outside, here are some tips to stay safe:

- Drink plenty of fluids.

- Stay out of the sun and keep to air-conditioned rooms.

- Check in on relatives and neighbors who may be susceptible to extreme heat.

- Make sure pets have plenty of fresh water and shelter from the sun.

- Never leave children or pets in unattended vehicles.

- If you have to work outside, reschedule strenuous activity for the early morning or evening. Wear lightweight and loose clothing.