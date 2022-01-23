The city spent $33,884 of taxpayers’ money to successfully defend a police officer accused of slamming a woman into a car during an arrest, LNP | LancasterOnline learned through a right to know request.

That’s not the full cost of defending the suit brought by Jessica Lopez, which resulted in Lt. Nathan Nickel’s acquittal by a jury in a Philadelphia federal courtroom.

Instead, the $33,884 represents what taxpayers paid, of which $25,000 was for the deductible on a Travelers Insurance policy that covered most of the legal expenses incurred in defending the city and Nickel, and the remaining $8,884 was for attorney Neil Albert to handle parts of Nickel’s case.

In all, David MacMain — the West Chester attorney that Travelers hired to defend the city — billed $72,002, bringing the total cost of the case to $80,886.

Lopez, 33, of Lancaster, sued the city and Nickel in October 2019, seeking more than $75,000, plus punitive damages and attorney fees.

Because Nickel prevailed, the city is seeking to recover $2,313 in allowable legal costs, according to the most recent court filing.

Lopez claimed Nickel hurt her arm after a November 2017 traffic stop and then, when she was in his patrol car, groped her breasts on the pretext of searching for drugs.

Nickel’s dashcam video, reviewed by LNP, did not show that happening, and U.S. District Court Judge Karen Marston dismissed the sexual claim ahead of trial, finding no evidence that Nickel sexually gratified himself by searching Lopez.

Nickel found cocaine all over Lopez’s front and lap; as a result, she was charged with drug possession. She pleaded guilty in March 2018 to drug possession, evidence tampering and disorderly conduct. She served about the minimum of a six-to-23-month prison sentence.

The city was dropped as a defendant in September 2020. Among her initial claims against the city, Lopez, who described herself as Puerto Rican and Dominican in her suit, said she was discriminated against; Nickel is white.

During the three-day trial in November, Nickel testified he could smell marijuana on Lopez after she got out of the car at the traffic stop. When she refused to turn it over, he grabbed her hand, but she pulled away and began cursing at Nickel, he said.

Nickel said he did not slam her into the car, but instead used her momentum and guided her forward toward the car.

On Nov. 17, an eight-member jury of five white women, one Black woman, one Black man and one white man returned the verdict for Nickel in less than 45 minutes.

The case was notable because it was the first excessive force case against the city police department to go to trial in at least 20 years. Around 30 such cases settled with no admission of wrongdoing by the city in the past 16 years.

Deductible increases; What’s next

Though the city’s deductible was $25,000 at the time Lopez filed her suit, it increased to $50,000 on Jan 1, 2021, Patrick Hopkins, the city’s business administrator, said Thursday.

Travelers didn’t explain the increase, Hopkins said, adding $25,000 had been the deductible as long as he remembered — going back to his time under Janice Stork, who was mayor from 1990 to 1998.

The $50,000 deductible is still “significantly lower than some of our comparable cities around the state,” Hopkins said. “Fifty-thousand dollars is a lot of money, but in this world of law enforcement liability, it is still a very low deductible, which in my view is credit to the way our police bureau operates.”

Lopez is also awaiting resolution of two separate criminal cases stemming from arrests in 2020 during the protests following George Floyd’s Memorial Day death in Minneapolis and after the September police shooting death of Ricardo Muñoz in Lancaster city.

She is charged with riot and related offenses, along with disorderly conduct. Her cases could come up for trial in early March.