Isolated strong thunderstorms could drench Lancaster County into Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

Isolated strong thunderstorms are possible into the evening hours, according to National Weather Service in State College. The weather agency predicts a 90% chance of rain Wednesday night, with up to half an inch of rain possible.

Some thunderstorms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. NWS has issued a flood watch for several counties in central Pennsylvania, but no watches or warnings are in effect for Lancaster County as of 8:45 a.m.

⛈️Numerous heavy showers & thunderstorms are expected this afternoon & evening (Wed. 6/22)🚨Isolated damaging wind gusts & localized flash flooding are the primary threats ⚠️Flood watch issued for interior CPA where some spots could get 2-3"+ over a short duration #PAwx pic.twitter.com/O4GwRb08zM — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) June 22, 2022

Showers are likely on Thursday, along with possible thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Up to half an inch of rain is possible, and the day's high will be near 75.

The weekend will mostly be dry, but the threat of rain will return again on Sunday and into Sunday night.