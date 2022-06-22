Storm clouds, Lancaster County

A view of the sky from Koser Road passing by the Donegal High School in Lancaster County on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

 Tim Coover | Special to LNP

Isolated strong thunderstorms could drench Lancaster County into Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

Isolated strong thunderstorms are possible into the evening hours, according to National Weather Service in State College. The weather agency predicts a 90% chance of rain Wednesday night, with up to half an inch of rain possible.

Some thunderstorms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. NWS has issued a flood watch for several counties in central Pennsylvania, but no watches or warnings are in effect for Lancaster County as of 8:45 a.m.

Showers are likely on Thursday, along with possible thunderstorms before 2  p.m. Up to half an inch of rain is possible, and the day's high will be near 75.

The weekend will mostly be dry, but the threat of rain will return again on Sunday and into Sunday night.

