The National Weather Service in State College has issued a hazardous weather outlook in Lancaster County and other parts of south and central Pennsylvania in anticipation of possible minor flooding today and tonight.

Isolated minor flooding is possible near small streams and creeks and in poor drainage areas through this evening, NWS said.

The hazardous weather outlook was also issued in Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Schuylkill and Lebanon counties.

No hazardous weather is expected tomorrow through Friday.