Alcohol sales ended over the weekend at Isaac’s Pickle Bar in downtown Lancaster as the restaurant prepares to begin making and selling its own beer.

Expected to open sometime in January, the new Isaac’s Brewhouse will be built in available space behind the restaurant at 25 N. Queen St. The brewhouse will incorporate the existing bar.

“The best thing to go with sandwiches — alcohol-wise — is beer. Especially craft beer,” said Johnny Roberts, marketing coordinator for Isaac’s Restaurants, which has 16 locations.

Roberts said the decision to start making beer is an outgrowth of Isaac’s years-long interest in pairing craft beers with its signature sandwiches named for birds. By producing its own brews, Roberts said, Isaac’s can better “match a craft beer with a craft sandwich.”

Advantageous time

While Roberts says Isaac’s has been thinking about brewing its own beer for years, it is making the change at an especially advantageous time.

Prices for R (restaurant) liquor licenses in Lancaster County are near record highs, so the sale of Isaac’s Restaurant license to Turkey Hill will more than cover the $250,000 cost to build the new brewery.

Plus, a change made three years ago to state liquor laws gave holders of G (brewery) licenses — the one Isaac's is getting — the option of also selling any Pennsylvania-produced beer, wine or liquor.

With a brewery license, Isaac’s can also open two satellite brewhouse locations. Roberts said one will be at its Mechanicsburg restaurant, which already sells beer. The other location is yet to be announced. Beer sales may eventually be added to more Isaac’s restaurants, Roberts said.

“There’s so many cool properties where we could have it at,” he said.

Keeping it in-house

Founded and still headquartered in Lancaster, the first Isaac’s opened in 1983 in the first block of North Queen Street. That restaurant moved across the street in 2001 to the Fulton Building, where it opened its Pickle Bar in 2008.

In place of that bar, Isaac’s Brewhouse will feature a variety of beer styles, including lagers, kolsch-style and stouts as well as IPAs, said brewmaster Andrew Herr, who previously worked at Tattered Flag brewery in Middletown.

Mike Weaver, who bought the chain in 2015 from founder Phil Wenger, said the launch of Isaac’s Brewhouse fits the chain’s longstanding emphasis on doing things in-house.

“This all fits because a lot of the Isaac’s menu items we made by staff, not an executive chef,” he said.

Alex Painter, the general manager of the downtown restaurant, was among those who advocated for Isaac’s to get into the beermaking business. He is now taking a beermaking class at Harrisburg Area Community College and will assist Herr.

“It’s going to be a lot of everything” Painter said of the planned styles. “We’re going to try everything.”