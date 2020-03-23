Please enable JavaScript to properly view our site.

Is your business still open and adapting amid coronavirus social distancing orders? Let us know.

Businesses COVID-19
Business owners in the Ephrata area shared their concerns about the impact of COVID-19 and Gov. Wolf's recent order to close non-essential businesses Friday, March 20, 2020.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

Gov. Tom Wolf announced that all non-essential businesses would have to close to prevent the spread of coronavirus; enforcement starts March 23.

That said, restaurants and other businesses in the Lancaster County area can remain open with extenuating circumstances. For instance, restaurants must be takeout or delivery only.

We want to know: Is your business still open? Here's how you can submit to let readers know you're still open.

Restaurants/bars

You can self-submit your business's takeout/delivery status using this form, or by clicking the story below.

Gyms

We want to know how your gym is adapting to the recent orders from Gov. Wolf. Submit your updates using the form here, or the link below.

Other businesses

Let us know if your business is still open using this form, or by clicking the link below. We want to know how you may have changed your business plan.

