At a flea market in West Philadelphia, Anya Miller picked out a white vintage crew neck tee with “Lancaster County” on the front. “What are the chances that I would find this piece here?” says Miller who grew up in Lancaster County. “I wear it all the time. I love it.”

Miller also has great luck finding pants secondhand — but she mainly thrifts for fun, with friends. Thrifting is a pastime. It’s sustainable. But as a college student studying sociology, she wondered if thrifting for fun hurt those who rely on bargain prices.

She turned this into her thesis at University of Pennsylvania, where she’ll graduate in May. Interviews with dozens of shoppers and store staff confirmed some of her assumptions and left plenty of room for more research.

Miller grew up in Manheim Township and Warwick Township, where parents Tyrone and Debra, still live. She was part of the Linden Hall basketball team that reached state playoffs, graduating in 2019. She spent a good part of her college career learning online during a pandemic.

In her goal to make a difference and help marginalized groups, Miller sees research as a powerful tool to raise awareness about issues. She learned about sustainability while interning at textile nonprofit Hecho por Nosotros in a study abroad program in Buenos Aires.

By the time classes returned to in-person, she combined these interests into a study of Philadelphia’s secondhand stores.

Before she sets her sights on finding a job in government or the nonprofit world, Miller shared more about her research and how to be a better thrifter, beyond finding the best deals. This conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

Could you describe your thesis?

Basically, the question that I was looking to answer was how does socioeconomic status inform and impact secondhand shopping experiences. I used two methods: interviews with shoppers and thrift store owners, managers and staff who can provide the bigger picture and long-term understanding.

Why did you want to explore this topic?

Being a member of Gen Z, I’ve seen a lot on TikTok, on YouTube, this rise in thrifting, people posting thrift hauls. I do enjoy thrifting, but I can see from a distance the implications of thrifting on low-income people. I wanted to study that, mostly to make sure that thrift stores are still serving the population that they were designed to serve and also as a consciousness-raising tool, encouraging conscious consumption, making sure, for example if you can afford to buy shoes and coats elsewhere, then you should do so. These items tend to be more expensive elsewhere.

How much of a thrifter are you?

I go probably once every two weeks. There’s a flea market nearby; I go there every weekend. Most of the time, I don’t actually buy anything. I enjoy the experience of it. But I’m also, especially from this project, conscious of my own consumption. I’m not in a place now where I really need to be buying more.

What are some of the most important takeaways from your thesis?

The first one is the most important and kind of obvious. But it was good to put it into words, put it into numbers. I created a pyramid that shows how socioeconomic status varies with thrifting motives. For example, low-income individuals, they typically reported thrifting out of necessity. As you go up the socioeconomic pyramid, people thrift for habit. They grew up thrifting. Above that are people who thrift for leisure, a hobby or they want unique finds. At the top of this pyramid were people who thrifted as a form of virtue or virtue-signaling. They were there for sustainability or they’re anti-consumerist, and this mode of consumption most aligned with their values.

The other one was thrifting is becoming a gentrified space. Think of the designer, vintage stores with higher price points. A lot of that came from the conversations with store management, how they’ve seen a decrease in their Black consumer base while seeing more white, young, more wealthy shoppers. Shoppers reported they’ve seen rises in prices over time.

Tips for ethical thrifting Anya Miller asked if the rise in thrifting was doing more harm or good in Philadelphia. What about Lancaster County? Thrifting for fun is harmful by stripping out the best items, says Kevin Ressler, president and CEO of United Way. “But what has a bigger impact on other communities is unrealistic expectations around having financial resources to prove that you’re valuable to begin with,” he says. “Why do I have to wear a new suit? Why can’t I wear the polo shirt that I’m going to actually wear for the job? I’m never going to wear a suit for the job. But I have to wear a suit for the interview.” While we explore the social expectation that new, in-season, in-fashion clothing is necessary to advance socially and professionally, Ressler shared a few tips for thoughtful secondhand consumption. If you’re replacing an item, try fixing it first.

Donate good-quality clothing when you buy secondhand.

If you’re only going to wear an item once, don’t keep it in your closet for years. Donate it for the charity to sell again.

Think about how many items you really need in your closet.

You asked in your research if the rise in thrifting is doing more harm or good in Philadelphia. Did you find an answer?

I think that any time that people are thrifting in a conscious way, conscious of their socioeconomic status, conscious of what they’re actually consuming, conscious of if they need to be consuming or not, thrifting is good. Seeing this gentrification of thrifting is concerning especially if it continues and lower-income populations are being displaced from their stores. So, today, it’s doing more good than harm.

More research would need to be done to tell whether or not this is actually impacting what they’re able to buy and the availability of products in stores.

Are there any benefits to thrifting being trendy?

The trendiness of it has decreased the stigma of it, regardless of social class.

As a lot of people are consuming at thrift stores, they’re also donating to thrift stores, which is great.

It also keeps clothing out of landfills. Regardless of who is doing the consuming from a thrift store, it is still more environmentally friendly than it would be to shop at H&M, Forever 21, these fast fashion companies that are putting out 52 seasons a year.

It does turn into sort of its own consumption loop, because people feel better about thrifting so they thrift more.

What do you think about curated shops where people buy thrifted items and mark up the prices?

This reseller industry is sort of exploding right now. I think, in general, it goes against the spirit of what thrifting is for: making things accessible, helping the environment. That being said, I don’t necessarily see, like, these super expensive boutique thrift stores to be in competition with the Goodwill, because the target audiences are entirely different.

Who’s allowed to shop at secondhand stores?

Going back to coats, things that are necessities and expensive at the retail price should be reserved for low-income individuals, with shoppers conscious of what they’re consuming, what’s their income and whether or not they should be buying those goods.

Things like T-shirts, it depends on the store. A store that I go into always has a surplus of T-shirts and athleisure. That’s more fair game. Again, be conscious if you need to be consuming at all.

Also, business clothes in general, suits are expensive at retail. Be mindful about work clothes.

Are there any other tips you have for thoughtful secondhand consumption?

Be mindful about the things you’re buying and if you need to be buying. When wealthier individuals enter thrift stores, be respectful of that space. Know what it was created for, it was not intended for them.

Are you going to continue your research?

After writing 45 pages, I need a break. But I am super interested in this research.

