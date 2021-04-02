The person hired to fill a newly created full-time public health position in the Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency is being paid nearly 50% less than the private consultant hired last year to advise the county on managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

That fact, revealed in a March 24 LNP | LancasterOnline story, drew a reader letter asking why the new full-time employee, a woman by the name of Violet De Stefano, is making less than Edwin Hurston, the male consultant hired last year. In other words, is the county engaging in a sexist employment practice by paying De Stefano less for similar work?

The question can be answered in several ways. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lancaster County decided to use a portion of the federal stimulus funds it received to hire Hurston to advise the county on the best way to respond to the pandemic. He was hired as a consultant at a rate of $1,800 a week (a rate equivalent to $93,600 per year) for an initial term of three months. The contract was extended as the pandemic dragged on, with Hurston staying on until mid-March.

At a December 2020 meeting of the county’s salary board, county leaders decided to create a public health emergency coordinator position at a salary range of roughly $38,500 to $64,000 per year. De Stefano was ultimately hired for that job at an annual salary of $48,500.

So, in absolute terms, the answer to the reader’s question is yes — De Stefano earns less than Hurston.

But County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino noted that Hurston’s salary did not include benefits, which amounts to $19,122 for De Stefano.

His colleague, Commissioner Josh Parsons, said the salary was set before De Stefano was hired. And Chief Clerk Larry George stressed the different expectations and responsibilities for what Hurston was hired to do vs. De Stefano.

“(Hurston was hired) during a critical time in a worldwide pandemic, with a charge to serve as the County’s lead in coordinating and communicating a response which focused on optimizing relationships with healthcare and community partners, while also assuming a key role in collaborating with stakeholders to identify a pathway to the resumption of social and economic activities in Lancaster County,” George wrote in an email. “Such a monumental assignment demanded a very specialized skill set, one which required not only an advanced degree, but significant expertise in emergency management and the proven ability to work effectively and independently in a very fluid environment.”

Hurston, 61, is a retired Air Force colonel with masters degrees in emergency management and business administration and over 25 years’ experience in various military, disaster relief and humanitarian assistance endeavors.

While Hurston’s position “set the tone” for De Stefano’s, George said, the core responsibilities of De Stefano’s position are not as sweeping as Hurston’s. She is charged with developing and maintaining a County Health and Medical Preparedness Plan, along with assessing public health preparedness and the education and training programs needed to ensure the county can execute the plan when needed. Qualifications for the position included a bachelor’s degree and one year of health or medical experience.

De Stefano, 23, is a 2020 graduate of Winona State University in Minnesota where she earned a bachelor’s of science in public health. At the time of her hiring in Lancaster, she had roughly two years’ experience working in emergency management roles for Winona County’s government.

Comparing salaries to determine whether there’s a difference between the sexes for similar positions with similar experience is difficult, as any number of factors can make direct comparisons difficult to make, such as length of service, specialized training or years of experience.

County salary data recently provided to LNP | LancasterOnline does not include employee genders, and a 2017 study of the county's wages conducted by an outside consultant did not analyze potential gender pay discrepancies. But an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of county employee salaries found that De Stefano’s salary is higher than the median and average salaries of other county employees at her same grade level.

Michael Homans, a Philadelphia employment attorney who often deals with pay issues, said while he didn’t know all the facts in the case, he didn't immediately see an equal pay issue.

“In this case, again from what is reported, it looks like the differences relate to the lower level of experience required, the fact that the position comes with benefits, the fact that the position is permanent and not temporary job that the county rushed to fill during an emergency, and probably other factors we are not aware of,” he wrote in an email. “There is certainly a lot of unequal pay out there related to gender, but this does not appear to be one of those cases.”

And, as Chief Clerk George said: “(T)he County believes the difference in financial compensation between the Public Health Emergency Advisor and the Health and Medical Preparedness Coordinator to be justified and an accurate reflection of the responsibilities and expectations of the respective positions. To regard the two as equivalent is ultimately a disservice to each.”