Is there a bear roaming near Lancaster city?

Sightings were reported Wednesday morning in and around Lancaster city, prompting the Pennsylvania Game Commission to dispatch a game warden to the area.

Photos and posts were being shared in Facebook groups, and Lancaster City Police received several reports of sightings.

The bear was last reported near Wegmans on the Harrisburg Pike in Manheim Township. Previous sightings were also reported near the Villa Nova restaurant, Baker Campus on the Franklin & Marshall campus and near State Street in the city.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Sgt. Andrew Nauman said residents should steer clear of the area; he said this is the first report of a bear in the city, to his knowledge.

As of 8:30 a.m., a game warden was tracking the bear in Manheim Township.

Digital reporters Ty Lohr and Abby King are on the scene. This story will be updated.