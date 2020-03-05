While fears of a worldwide pandemic from COVID-19 — also known as coronavirus — run rampant, area transportation hubs are running business as usual.

The Lancaster Amtrak station was busy as ever Tuesday, and as of that morning, no operations nationwide were affected due to the outbreak.

Amtrak spokeswoman Olivia Irwin said what many other transportation companies told LNP | LancasterOnline Tuesday: “We continue to monitor the coronavirus situation closely in the United States and elsewhere,” which includes keeping employees in the loop on any changes. Irwin did not specifically answer a question on preparations for the virus.

For those reconsidering booked travel plans, Amtrak will waive change fees on all existing or new reservations made before April 30, the company announced earlier this week.

Regionally, the reaction was about as subdued.

Harrisburg International Airport spokesman Scott Miller said the airport has fire department and EMS staff on hand for symptomatic passengers. “(They would) pull the person aside and figure out whether they need additional medical help,” he said.

Miller added there are no direct flights to countries with confirmed infections. In addition, major connecting airports in cities like New York, Atlanta and Los Angeles are conducting more intensive departure and arrival screenings.

“It’s a situation we’re obviously monitoring,” he said.

Otherwise, there are no other precautions taken at the moment. “That’s really all we can do,” Miller said. “We’re not health screeners. That’s not what we're trained to do.”

Dave Kilmer, executive director for the Red Rose Transit Authority, said buses have had posters reminding people of “common sense” sanitary etiquette since the H1N1 influenza pandemic in 2009. At this point, Kilmer said he’s keeping an eye on developments, as is Lancaster Airport director David Eberly.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The airport offers limited commercial flights to Baltimore and Pittsburgh.

“We have certainly discussed it in house,” Eberly said, “but there’s nothing I know of that has been implemented by the FAA or TSA..in preparation of the virus.”

Tom Meredith, owner of Lancaster-based Conestoga Tours, said his motor coach service is running as normal while keeping an eye on developments on the spread of the virus.

“(Coronavirus) hasn’t really affected this area,” he said. But if a government agency issued an alert concerning travel to a certain location, Meredith would consider travel restrictions, he said.

That’s not to say he doesn’t foresee wider consequences from the virus.

“The travel industry’s definitely going to be impacted,” he said.

More coverage: