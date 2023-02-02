As he has since 1886, Punxsutawney Phil took center stage and determined whether spring is on its way or if winter will stick around for a little bit longer.

Groundhog Day — also commonly referred to as Groundhog's Day and Groundhogs Day — is on Thursday, Feb. 2. Early this morning, Phil emerged from his burrow in a stump on Gobbler's Knob at around 7:23 a.m. to make his annual prediction.

With newly elected Pa. Governor Josh Shapiro in attendance, Phil saw his shadow, signaling six more weeks of winter. He did the same in 2022.

Here's coverage of the full Groundhog Day festivities, courtesy of PCN.