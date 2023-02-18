Suzy Hoover said she “panicked” when she learned of Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace’s plans to launch the home rule process.

The change to the city’s governance structure, proposed by Sorace during a Jan. 26 speech at the Ware Center, could overhaul how residents are taxed, but Hoover worried she didn’t know anything about it.

So Hoover printed the entire 109-page Department of Community and Economic Development handbook on home rule to educate herself ahead of the city’s first meeting on the subject. She found the book to be helpful and offered to share her printout with others.

But even after all that reading, Hoover said she still had questions.

Moreover, she was concerned that other residents, even the seven elected City Council members, would lack the time to educate themselves on home rule given city leaders’ aggressive timeline.

“I felt really rushed about this whole thing and understanding what it is,” Hoover said Feb. 1 during the first city council meeting where home rule was discussed. “It’s obvious a lot of the council members don’t have the background either. I think everyone needs to take a breath.”

Just five days after Hoover offered that observation, the council went ahead and passed an ordinance adding the question of whether to study home rule to the May primary election ballot.

Gerry Cross, a senior research fellow with the Pennsylvania Economy League, which conducts independent research on the state government, said the relatively short time the city council took to approve a referendum on home rule does not mean much in the grand scheme of things.

By law, Cross noted, Lancaster officials and residents have more than a year to learn about home rule before committing to it. The May ballot question, if passed, would create a nine-member, elected commission that would have nine months to study Lancaster’s existing form of government and the potential benefits and pitfalls of home rule.

“The commission process is a self-education process by itself,” Cross said. “That’s why there’s nine months provided for the commission to schedule meetings, interview current officeholders, interview prior officeholders, look at alternative forms of government, get opinions from all sides to make a conclusion.”

The commission could decide to draft a home rule charter, which would only take effect if approved by voters, or decide instead the city does not need to change its governance.

Serving on the commission

Former Mayor Art Morris, who held office from 1980 to 1990, also spoke at the Feb. 1 council meeting. He said he believed Sorace did not give city residents enough time to consider whether to run for a seat on the study commission. The May ballot will not only include a question about whether a commission should be formed, but will also ask voters to select who should serve on it.

Cross said potential candidates do not need to worry about gathering every bit of knowledge on home rule to consider themselves qualified to serve on the commission. Besides being a registered voter, the only thing a commission candidate needs is a passion for local government, Cross said.

“The City Council decided it was worth looking at the government structure and its effectiveness. So any citizen that shares that concern should consider running for the commission. It should almost be that clear cut,” Cross said. “To me, that’s a fairly quick answer.”

Candidates for the home rule study commission need to gather 200 signatures from city residents. Interested candidates were allowed to start gathering signatures Feb. 14, with all necessary paperwork due to the Lancaster County Board of Elections before 5 p.m. March 7. Nomination papers with signatures, a statement of financial interest, a candidate affidavit and a waiver of expense are all required.

No matter how much time Sorace offered the public to mull over home rule, Cross said, there would still be a limited time to put in the work to get on the ballot.

Home Rule Timeline Feb. 1: Lancaster City Council holds its first meeting to discuss home rule. Feb. 6: Council decides whether to include a home rule question on the May primary ballot. Feb 14: The Lancaster County Board of Elections must receive the city’s home rule ballot question for it to be included in the May primary. Feb. 21: First neighborhood home rule meeting at 6 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 701 N. Lime St. The public will be able to learn about home rule and commission candidates can gather signatures. Feb. 23: Second neighborhood home rule meeting at 6 p.m. at Bethel AME Church, 512 E. Strawberry St. Feb. 27: Third neighborhood home rule meeting at 6 p.m. at the Lancaster Theological Seminary Library, 555 W. James St. March 3: Fourth and final neighborhood home rule meeting at 6 p.m. location to be determined. March 7: Candidates interested in serving on a nine-member commission to study home rule must submit the necessary paperwork and signatures to get on the ballot. February through May: Mayor Danene Sorace says she will hold events to educate the public about home rule. May 16: Voters decide in the primary municipal election whether there should be a commission to study home rule and, if so, who would serve on that study commission. If the vote fails, Lancaster cannot consider home rule for another five years. Getting started: Study commission members are sworn in 10 days after election results are certified, and the commission holds its first public meeting within 15 days of taking their oath. February 2024: The commission concludes its nine-month study process and will vote on whether to draft a home rule charter. If so, it will spend the next nine months drafting one; if not, the commission will be dissolved. October to November 2024: The commission shares its home rule charter with the public. Nov. 5: Voters decide during the general election whether to adopt the commission’s home rule charter. The commission dissolves after the election. January 2025: If approved, the home rule charter is officially enacted

The city has scheduled five home rule meetings to be held before March 7, with at least one in each of the city’s four quadrants. Candidates for the study commission will be able to introduce themselves to the public and gather signatures to get on the ballot.

So far, a handful of residents has publicly expressed interest in running for the study commission. Former Mayor Rick Gray agreed to run after being approached by Sorace, he said and Sorace confirmed. Other residents, including former mayoral candidate Tony Dastra and residents Andrew Marshall and Darlene Byrd, have noted their interest during council meetings.

John Brenner, executive director of the Pennsylvania Municipal League, said people should not worry about whether the right people will step up to the plate. Brenner believes there are enough qualified people to run for the commission, and the city should move as soon as possible to avoid greater financial problems.

“Maybe there should be more time,” Brenner said, “But how many years do you want to wait until everybody realizes we should have done this five years ago?”

Sorace cited the city’s fiscal situation as one reason to move quickly to study home rule. By 2026, the city’s American Rescue Plan Act dollars will have dried up, and Sorace said the city will start running budget deficits. If the home rule process meets with resident approval at every step, a charter could be enacted by 2025.

Morris criticized Sorace for using ARPA as the reason to rush the process. Every mayor has faced budget deficits and figured out how to make it work, he said.

But no other mayor has had to see the city through a pandemic, Sorace said.

“We are extremely fortunate, and grateful, to have ARPA funds, which served as a critical bridge out of COVID – more than (half) of ARPA funds have been used for revenue replacement, representing 8% of the budget this year alone,” she said.

Education is key

Elected officials and residents alike must be involved to ensure everyone is aware of what the home rule ballot question means, said Kelly Robertson, executive director of the governor's Center for Local Government Services.

Some residents wondered whether moving the study commission question to the November general election ballot would give the public more time to learn. Cross disagreed.

“The five months between May and November, I think, are better used serving on the commission and doing the study,” Cross said. “You’re going to educate yourself at some time through the study process. So the sooner the study process starts, the sooner the education process starts, because nobody’s born an expert at home rule.”

Pittston city, in Luzerne County, adopted its home rule charter in 2013 after Mayor Michael Lombaro said its council also moved quickly to adopt a study commission referendum. Lombardo said Pittston is now in the best financial shape it’s ever been, and a few more weeks or months to consider home rule would not have changed much.

The biggest mistake a municipality can make isn’t moving too fast, Lombardo said, but failing to make an effort to learn. People should consult educational resources available through the DCED and ask elected officials hard questions about home rule. He said he first proposed home rule in the 1990s, but his efforts failed because he did not learn enough about the process himself.

Brenner said residents should look to other places that have gone through the home rule process. In Pennsylvania, 89 municipalities and counties have adopted home rule charters.

“This isn’t rocket science,” Brenner said.