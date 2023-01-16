Millersville University’s weather center has predicted a record-setting lack of snow this winter season, with the latest possible recorded snowfall since 2007.

Millersville University Weather Information Center Director Kyle Elliott tweeted Sunday this year would be a rough winter for snow lovers, as he does not see any chance of measurable snowfall before Jan. 21.

Measurable snowfall is defined as any accumulation above one-tenth of an inch.

“It’s a lock that the record for measurable snowfall in Lancaster County is shattered this season,” Elliott said.

Elliott said that after the slight snowfall over Christmas weekend in the area, Millersville recorded a record-high temperature of 62 on Dec. 30, far surpassing the previous record of 57 from 1990.

“Through the first 15 days of January, temperatures have averaged an astounding 11 degrees above normal in Lancaster County. One of the warmest starts to January on record,” Elliott said.

He said this is largely due to an anomaly in the jet stream, a high-attitude current of wind that largely decides temperatures. Elliott said the jet stream was diverted in the west this year and travelled northward, a rare anomaly.

But what goes up must come down, and with the northern movement of the jet stream, Elliott speculates it will likely fall near the end of February or March for seasonably cold weather.

Elliott said the earliest he thinks snow would be possible is the window of Jan. 22 to Feb. 2 for a potentially light to moderate accumulation, but he is doubtful.

“I foresee we will continue riding a wild weather roller coaster ride into March,” Elliott said.