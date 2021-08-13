Despite all the rolling green hills, silos and farm stands, the latest U.S. Census figures released Thursday point to the reality that Lancaster County is a metropolitan, not a rural, region.

“We have the population growth and I really think we do need to get a better grasp on thinking of ourselves as a metro county,” said Scott Standish, executive director at the Lancaster County Planning Department.

The numbers released by the Census Bureau show the county’s population grew to 552,984 in 2020, a 6.5% increase over the last 10 years. That’s the slowest pace of growth here since the 1910s.

But that growth is much more in line with urban areas, where Americans are continuing to flock to, said Naomi Young, director of the Center for Regional Analysis at the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County. The country’s overall population growth was the second-lowest ever, at 7.4%.

Lancaster County “still has the population density and the heft in its connections to the eastern seaboard, I think, to capitalize” on the trend toward urbanization, Young said.

Amid the slowing growth across the nation, Census Bureau officials presented findings on Thursday that showed major geographic disparities. Counties with populations of less than 100,000 are seeing the slowest growth or population loss, they said.

The opposite is happening in larger, urban areas, they said.

“For the business community, the No. 1 issue right now is workforce, and it's only good news that we're living in a county that's growing its population,” said Tom Baldrige, president and CEO of the Lancaster Chamber. “Because there's just no doubt that the demand for future employees is strong, and the opportunity is here.”

It’s no surprise, then, that Lancaster County is the seventh-fastest growing of Pennsylvania's 67 counties. Lancaster and its surrounding counties – Berks, Chester, Dauphin, Lebanon and York – made up nearly half of the state’s overall growth of 300,321 since 2010.

Pennsylvania’s growth continues to lag behind the nation, largely through losses in the western half of the state. The 2020 statewide numbers announced in April showed the commonwealth has climbed past 13 million people, but saw only a 2.4% increase since 2010.

The growth inside the county is also good news for local government and social service providers, said Kevin Ressler, president and CEO at the United Way of Lancaster County.

For each person in the county, about $2,000 in federal funding reaches the community each year, Ressler said.

"At the end of the day, that’s one of the most significant and important things,” Ressler said, “that the community has grown more resources available for our representatives to, hopefully, effectively serve the community.”

The growth is far from evenly spread within the county. The big winners among municipalities were suburban townships: Pequea (18.9%), Penn (16.2%), Lancaster (15.4%) and Manheim (15.3%).

“Where I think we are going to have to do better is still finding ways to target the growth and development of the boroughs and the city, where you have the opportunity for more density and therefore better ability to grow population without overly impacting land use,” Baldrige said.

Several boroughs and Lancaster city lost population over the last 10 years. The city saw a 2.2% decrease in people since 2010.

That could point to the city’s limited and aging housing stock, Young said.

“It's not surprising how they've lost population given the development, availability and increased housing supply close by” in the suburbs, Young said.

The county’s racial and ethnic makeup also continued to diversify. The 2020 Census data show white people make up 81.9% of the county’s population, compared to 88.6% in 2010 and 91.5% in 2000.

In other race categories, those who only identify as Black or African-American ticked up to 4% of the county’s population in the newest Census, and people who claimed they were only Asian grew to 2.6% of the county.

The data also showed far more people claimed two or more races, 6.3% of the county’s population, compared to 2% 10 years ago.

The Hispanic/Latino population increased to 11.1% in 2020, compared to 8.6% a decade ago. The Census uses Hispanic or Latino origin as an independent category from race.

Census officials on Thursday also released limited data on housing, which showed that the county in 2020 had 216,502 housing units, a 6.7% increase compared to the 2010 figure. That roughly matches the pace of growth in population.

Overall, Pennsylvania’s slow pace of growth will cost the Keystone State a congressional seat in future federal elections, the 10th consecutive decade that’s happened. In 2023, 17 people will go to Washington as Pennsylvania’s House delegation, instead of 18.

Still, Pennsylvania overtook Illinois as the fifth-most populous state, after the Prairie State shrunk over the last decade.