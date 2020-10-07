As Halloween draws closer and residents solidify their trick-or-treating plans, there are a few things to know.

Which safety cautions should you take? Which municipalities are hosting trick-or-treating? How are local readers changing their plans, if at all?

Here's a quick guide to what Lancaster County should know before Halloween.

Is there any risk with trick-or-treating?

"Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses," according to the CDC.

Traditional trick-or-treating is listed under the higher risk activities category, along with holding or attending crowded costume parties, going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household and using alcohol or drugs.

Activities like carving pumpkins with members of your household, decorating your living space and having virtual Halloween costume contests are all lower risk activities, per the CDC.

Which municipalities are participating in trick-or-treating?

The Lancaster Inter-Municipal Committee of local governments set a standard in late September that declared Oct. 30 as the night for trick-or-treating. The event will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The committee represents Lancaster city, the boroughs of Columbia, Millersville, and Mountville; and the townships of East Lampeter, Lancaster, Manor, West Hempfield, and West Lampeter.

The standard remains for most of the county. Be sure to check your borough or township's website for confirmation.

What are other readers saying about trick-or-treating plans?

We conducted a survey of readers' Halloween plans. Here's what a few of them said.

"The kids have lost out on enough this year," said Ashley Lilley, a reader in Rapho Township who plans to take her kids trick-or-treating. "So, let them be kids for 2 hours on one day, outside."

Another reader, Adrienne Francer of Lancaster, agreed, saying that she wants to keep some sense of normalcy and that she feels the risks are low if everyone wears a mask.

Those who said they would take their children trick-or-treating mostly agreed that having them wear masks and maintain social distancing from others was an integral part of the plan.

A few readers said they were undecided, or that they weren't going to take their children trick-or-treating.

"I don’t think [we will]," said Kristen Feaga of East Petersburg Borough. "I’m not 100% set on this decision, but I don’t see the benefit of risking it."

Instead, Feaga said in the survey she might do something different to celebrate with her family. "I think we’ll do something fun. Maybe make a Halloween-themed dinner. Maybe watch a children’s Halloween movie."

Need a costume? Make an appointment with Millersville University's costume shop.

A decades-old local source of dress-up fun, Millersville University’s costume shop has remained a place for those looking to change appearance. And though coronavirus precautions have changed its system and shop hours, it hasn’t changed what’s behind the two sets of double doors.

Director Priscilla Kaufhold has ran the shop for 34 years.

Pre-pandemic, the shop ran on set hours and adjusted those times to later in the night as Halloween crept closer. Now, in order to keep customers organized and safely distanced, the shop is only open by appointment only.

Kaufhold also said that the cleaning procedure is more rigorous, adding that all the costumes get cleaned, even if a person just tries one on. Most of the pieces in the 20,000-plus costume collection need to be dry-cleaned.

Appointments can be made by calling 717-871-5653.