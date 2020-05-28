To reopen schools in the fall, Lancaster County school officials say they’ll need more than just a list of recommendations.

Closed since mid-March because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, schools are expected to reopen in August. But with limited guidance, including a list of suggestions released last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, school officials here say they need more information to make the important decisions that lie ahead this summer.

While it’s only June, time is running out for both the state and federal governments to issue more concrete reopening guidance, they say.

“School districts need more than recommendations and need ample time to plan, prepare and communicate next steps to our community,” Hempfield School District Superintendent Mike Bromirski said.

Last week, the CDC issued interim guidance including three steps: first, schools remain closed but offer online learning opportunities; second, schools reopen only to students who live in the local geographic areas and with enhanced social-distancing measures; and third, reopen with social-distancing measures but restrict attendance to those from "limited transmission areas."

Those recommended measures include students, particularly older students, and staff wearing face masks when feasible, situating desks in the same direction and spacing them 6 feet apart, closing cafeterias and letting students eat in their classrooms, providing virtual learning and work options for students and staff who are more at risk of infection, and closing schools when someone tests positive for COVID-19.

The CDC released the recommendations about a week after it published “decision trees” with broader guidance to help schools choose whether they should reopen.

But even the more detailed guidance, school officials said, is insufficient in some ways. And some worry about the potential impact following the guidance could have on schools already preparing for a significant financial blow next year because of the outbreak.

“As is often the case, mandates, guidelines and laws affecting schools are created by people whose school experience is limited to their time as a student in schools. These decision-makers have a lack of understanding of the structures necessary for a school to run,” Warwick School District Superintendent April Hershey said.

This often causes “unintended consequences resulting in the need for more time, money, and resources,” she said, “all of which are at a premium for schools, especially during a financial crisis.”

Mike Leichliter, Penn Manor School District superintendent, said the CDC’s guidance, at times, raises more questions than answers, and he hopes the state will soon step in.

“While we hope that there will be some degree of local decision making permitted so that the eventual scenario reflects the unique needs of Penn Manor,” he said in an email, “the schools need more definitive guidance from the Pennsylvania Departments of both Health and Education on the specific recommendations for keeping students and adults safe.”

So far, the only message from Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera has been he expects schools to reopen, and that the department is working on issuing guidance.

Department spokesman Eric Levis told LNP | LancasterOnline a "framework of strategies" to assist schools will be released in the coming weeks.

"The department is currently developing a plan to help guide schools as they prepare for the new academic year," he said. "The health, wellness and safety of students, staff and communities remains the top priority, and the guidance will be grounded in the science and recommendations from the state Department of Health."

Meanwhile, schools say they’re brainstorming various scenarios, whether that’s a full return for students and staff with social distancing measures or alternatives such as hybrid or blended schedules with online options.

“As we have done since the start of this crisis," Hershey said, "schools will continue to stay informed and appraised of guidance and mandates and use the information to make informed decisions about the safety and education of our students."