Lititz resident Linda Carson lives on East Sixth Street in the Butterfly Acres development, across from borough-owned land that’s slated to be developed into a new park.

For a number of reasons, Carson doesn’t think creating a park on the narrow strip of grassland is a good idea.

Her main reason, she said, is the local presence of West Nile virus, which infects birds and mosquitoes and is transmitted to humans by mosquitoes. She said the borough is not taking West Nile seriously enough, especially in light of the recent death of a Lititz man caused by the virus.

“This is a public health hazard,” Carson said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in five people infected with West Nile will develop a fever. More seriously, about one in 150 infected people develop a serious illness which can be fatal. And there are no vaccines or treatments for the disease, which was first detected in the United States in 1999 in New York City.

Phillip Mitchell, 73, of Lititz, died Oct. 1 of complications as a result of West Nile virus, according to his wife, Joni Mitchell, and his obituary.

While Mitchell can’t say for certain where her husband was bitten by a mosquito, she said they rarely ventured out of Lititz since the pandemic and that he walked their dog regularly on the path in Butterfly Acres, which is a couple blocks from their house.

Mitchell said her husband was a healthy, active man who had no preexisting conditions and took no medication. Three days before developing symptoms, he rode his bike from Lititz to Ephrata on the rail trail.

“It just attacked my husband really fast,” Mitchell said.

Phillip Mitchell began having flu-like symptoms shortly before Labor Day weekend, Mitchell said. On the afternoon of Sept. 3, he was weak and feeling awful. The next day, he could no longer walk.

It took doctors five days to diagnose West Nile, Mitchell said. And at first, she said, it was a relief: West Nile, something he could get through.

“It’s a serious thing,” Mitchell said.

A statement shared with The Watchdog from the Mitchell family said they wanted to spread awareness about West Nile virus and its risks, “and also how to advocate for more transparency in testing and spraying in our communities. They do not want to see any other family or individual go through such a devastating situation. The best thing anyone can do now is take the proper precautions to prevent mosquito bites, especially during the warmer months.”

Mosquitoes and the park

The park would be developed along East Sixth Street from South Locust and Kissel Hill Road. It would be on a skinny strip of land between Sixth Street and what is known as a “critical aquifer recharge area.” It’s a stormwater swale that was rehabilitated about a decade ago. It’s now home to native plants and wildflowers and was designed to allow rain water to filter into the earth.

Carson said the swale can have standing water for days or weeks at a time, providing a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

“Mosquitoes don't go far from their hatching site. If they have food and they're happy here, they're not going to just go flying around,” Carson said. “If I were a mosquito, I'd be very happy here.”

Carson, a nurse, predicts infected mosquitoes will bite people who come to the planned park.

“We just don't feel unsuspecting families or nursing mothers or pregnant women should be here,” Carson said Monday while showing The Watchdog and a photographer the area.

At the very least, Carson said, the borough should have a sign up in the area warning people that it's a West Nile testing site.

Carson noted the borough erected a sign warning about the spotted lanternfly at the start of the Butterfly Acres Nature Trail, which runs alongside the swale to west starting at Locust.

The invasive insect is “only a hazard to trees. It's not a hazard to humans,” she added.

The borough’s position

Elijah Yearick, Lititz’s director of planning and community development, said the borough is not dismissive of West Nile.

The real issue, Yearick said, is that Carson opposes the planned park and her latching onto West Nile is the latest effort to drum up opposition.

“It all goes back to them not wanting the park across the street,” Yearick said of Carson and her husband. “They keep trying different things.”

In the past, Carson has cited the potential for increased traffic and parking concerns, Yearick said. Carson cited those issues to The Watchdog, too.

The conservation district has been testing for West Nile at Butterfly Acres since summer 2018 in response to a resident’s concerns. Carson was not the resident, Yearick said.

Last October, in response to Yearick asking about West Nile and the park, Olivia Bingeman, who was then the district’s mosquito-borne disease control program coordinator, wrote that Butterfly Acres “did not stand out as a location of increased mosquito and/or West Nile Virus activity as compared to the rest of Lancaster County or Lititz Borough.”

Carson said the mosquito problem is getting worse and that testing is being done at Butterfly Acres because it’s the worst location for West Nile carrying mosquitoes in Lititz.

Bingeman’s successor, Antonio Alvarado, told The Watchdog that it’s not necessarily accurate to say Butterfly Acres has the worst problem in the borough.

Numbers may appear high because the conservation district traps there weekly, Alvarado said. Other places the district traps in the county yield more insects and higher rates of West Nile among the mosquitoes, he said.

Park plans to continue

The Lebanon County Conservation District gets funding from the state Department of Environmental Protection and partners with the DEP in mosquito management for both Lancaster and Lebanon counties. The conservation district traps mosquitoes in the swale to the west of Locust Street and tests them for West Nile.

On Sept. 20, the district sprayed insecticide for mosquitoes in the Butterfly Acres area and areas adjacent to Warwick Township. The district has sprayed elsewhere in the county this year, including Columbia and Manheim Township.

As for not putting up a sign warning of the risk of West Nile, Yearick said the borough is following the practice of the conservation district.

Alvarado said there are two reasons not to put up signs. One is that while mosquitoes may be trapped at a testing site, they could actually be attracted to the trap from another area, such as stagnant water on a nearby homeowner’s property.

Yearick said that’s what seems to be happening at Butterfly Acres because the swale seldom has standing water; it’s either flowing or seeping into the ground.

The other reason is so no one takes the traps, which has happened at other testing sites, Alvarado said.

Yearick said the mosquito species that mainly transmits West Nile primarily feeds at dusk, not daytime, when people would be using the park.

Yearick said the borough is working on its 2023 budget; the price tag for the improvements to the park hasn’t been set because the parks committee is still gathering input from the community.

Carson has presented the borough with a petition signed by 30 people opposing the park. Yearick said the borough surveyed houses in the area and got 124 positive responses, 29 comments opposing the park — some of whom also signed Carson’s petition — and six neutral responses.

“We’re hoping to have this be driven by the community,” Yearick said.