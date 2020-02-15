2020 is a leap year, which is an event that only happens once every four years.

This means that there will be 366 days this year instead of 365.

The extra day is added in February. The last day of the month is February 29, not February 28.

But why?

Earth's orbit around the sun takes about 365.25 days, according to EarthSky.com. That .25 of a day, if ignored, would cause the calendar to shift.

Within 100 years, the calendar would be off by 25 days.

Within a few hundred years, February would end up becoming a summer month, according to EarthSky.

Fun facts

- Leap years were introduced by Julius Caesar in 46 B.C. to make sure the seasons would remain in sync with the calendar.

- Sadie Hawkins Day, otherwise known as "Ladies' Day" is Feb. 29. Legend has it that it would be a popular day for women to ask men to marry them on this once-every-four-years event.

If a man were to refuse a woman's proposal, the man would have to pay a penalty, giving the woman a gown or money, according to Timeanddate.com.

The legend of the 12 gloves came from this occasion, as some men were expected to gift women gloves so they could hide the "embarrassment of not having an engagement ring."

- Leap year is also considered a bad luck day, akin to Friday the 13th, according to some countries, including Scotland and Greece, according to Timeanddate.com.

The next leap year will be in 2024.