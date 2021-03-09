All odds seemed to be against Danielle Brown as a kid.

Raised in poverty by a single mother in Lancaster, Brown, who is a Black girl, didn’t have the typical blueprint many kids have to follow to become successful in life.

But that didn’t matter to Iris MacRae.

In the summer of 1990, Brown received the school’s first academic achievement award as a sixth grader after graduating from Carter & MacRae Elementary School, which was built a year earlier and named after MacRae and the late community leader Elizabeth M. Carter.

As a reward, Brown got to meet MacRae at an event that summer at MacRae’s house. The two had a conversation that ended up changing Brown’s life.

“When you become a doctor,” Brown recalls MacRae telling her. The rest of the sentence is fuzzy, but Brown said those five words stuck with her for decades, encouraging her to work hard and push society’s, and her own, expectations.

“I didn’t know what it meant,” Brown said Monday. “I didn’t know what it meant, but I wanted to know what it meant.”

Thirty years later, last summer, Brown earned her doctorate in educational leadership from Millersville and Shippensburg universities. She’s an administrator at the School District of the City of York. And she has MacRae, in part, to thank.

“One of the things that has taught me in reference is that everything we say to children has power,” Brown said. “You can either hurt or heal people with your words. And she was a healer.”

That’s the kind of impact MacRae, who died Thursday at 101 years old, had on students, especially those of color, throughout her long life. Educators and community leaders said she was a fierce advocate for students of color and a trailblazer when it came to bilingual education in Lancaster County.

Commitment to students

Born in Puerto Rico, MacRae was the youngest of 11 children in a family that owned a sugar cane plantation. Growing up, her father demanded she be a nurse, secretary or a teacher. So she chose the latter. She earned a degree in home economics and English from the College of Chestnut Hill in Philadelphia.

Upon graduation, she returned to Puerto Rico and taught music, art, home improvement and home economics for two years.

MacRae started her teaching career in Lancaster County at Conestoga Valley School District. She taught elementary Spanish there for 12 years, chairing the elementary Spanish program. In 1971, she joined the School District of Lancaster, where she created and led a program devoted to bilingual education.

In Lancaster at the time, there was a massive influx of Hispanic families and Spanish-speaking students. Schools, unprepared for the deluge of students struggling with English, often erroneously placed them in special education classes. MacRae helped change that by connecting minority students with bilingual, or English as a second language, resources.

Under her tutelage, the bilingual education program grew from 100 to more than 600 students.

“I was fortunate to meet Dr. MacRae twice,” School District of Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau said. “Each time, she impressed me with her commitment to improving outcomes for all students. She was a promoter of equity and ensuring that English Language learners were prepared to succeed.”

‘Amazing life’

MacRae retired in 1983. Six years later, the Lancaster school board named a school after her.

She occasionally visited students at Carter & MacRae after she started living at Brethren Village, a retirement community in Lititz. She’s led several mural projects at the school, including one in the library that features some of MacRae’s educational degrees and personal items.

“Dr. MacRae gave 120% to her students at Carter and MacRae, as she would call them her ‘shining stars!’ ” Carter & MacRae Principal Rachel Esh said in an email. “Over the last four years, we had the honor of Dr. MacRae visiting our school on a few occasions. We also visited with her a few times at Brethren Village, where she shared many stories and led an amazing life!”

MacRae was also heavily involved in organizations outside of school walls — like the Spanish American Civic Association, where she served on the board for nine years, including one as president; the Urban League; Spanish American Women’s League; National Central Bank; and more.

SACA CEO Carlos Graupera said he remembers meeting MacRae as a bright-eyed 22-year-old fresh out of college. He moved from Indiana to Lancaster and, in an effort to start SACA, immediately turned to MacRae for guidance.

“I would consider her the matriarch of the Latino community for many years,” Graupera said.

Graupera said she’d often pull him aside and remind him of one of her favorite phrases: “Prejudice is visual.”

“You’re judged by your appearances. You’re judged superficially, and you ought to recognize that,” Graupera said when asked what she meant by the phrase.

“Don’t give them the opportunity to judge you in a negative fashion,” he said, “which means, ‘Step up.’ ”