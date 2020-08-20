Investigators will search the Welsh Mountain area Saturday for Linda Stoltzfoos, the 18-year-old Amish woman who has been missing since June 21.
Where searchers will look isn't being disclosed and volunteers are not needed, according Brett Hambright, spokesman for the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.
"We do not wish to disclose exact location because uninvited visitors to the area would not be beneficial to the effort. We can say the search will be in the southern part of the mountain region. This area has been identified as an area of interest based on information obtained in the ongoing investigation," he said Thursday.
Stumptown Road in Upper Leacock Township, seen on July 15, 2020. Linda Stoltzfoos, an 18-year-old Amish woman, was last seen after leaving a farm on Stumptown Road on June 21, 2020, while walking home, according to police. Since, charges have been filed against a Paradise man who, police say, kidnapped Stoltzfoos. Police are still searching for her.
Stumptown Road in Upper Leacock Township, seen on July 15, 2020. Linda Stoltzfoos, an 18-year-old Amish woman, was last seen leaving a farm on Stumptown Road on June 21, 2020, and walking home, according to police. Charges have been filed against a Paradise man who, police say, kidnapped Stoltzfoos. She has not yet been found.
Silos are seen beyond a field of corn off Stumptown Road in Upper Leacock Township on July 15, 2020. Linda Stoltzfoos, an 18-year-old missing Amish woman, was abducting on her walk from a farm on Stumptown Road back to her home on June 21, 2020, according to police. A man has been charged with kidnapping, but Stoltzfoos is still missing.
At 1:30 p.m. on June 21, the same day 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos went missing, a couple noticed a red sedan driving north on Amish Road, pictured here, with an Amish female in the front passenger seat.
An Amish buggy travels in Upper Leacock Township on July 15, 2020. A Paradise man has been charged with kidnapping 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos who was last seen near this area on June 21, 2020. Police are still searching for her.
An horse and buggy travel on Old Philadelphia Pike on July 15, 2020. A Paradise man has been charged with kidnapping 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos, who was last seen walking along a nearby road in Upper Leacock Township on June 21, 2020. Police are still searching for her.
Train tracks are seen looking West about one mile from where a Pennsylvania State Police forensics team found a bra and stockings buried several inches underground near a business on Harvest Drive, which family members later identified as belonging to Linda Stoltzfoos, an 18-year-old Amish woman who was last seen on June 21, 2020. Police charged Justo Smoker with kidnapping Stoltzfoos and said that his cell phone records show he was in the area June 21, and two days later a business owner called police for a suspicious vehicle near the railroad tracks of the Harvest Drive business, according to police.
A Pennsylvania State Police forensics team found a bra and stockings buried several inches underground near this business on Harvest Drive, which family members later identified as belonging to Linda Stoltzfoos, an 18-year-old Amish woman who was last seen on June 21, 2020. Police charged Justo Smoker with kidnapping Stoltzfoos and said that his cell phone records show he was in the area.
A cemetery at Amish and Buena Vista roads is seen on July 15, 2020. A couple reported seeing a vehicle believed to be Justo Smoker's near this area driving north on Amish Road with an Amish female in the front passenger sea, according to police.
An Amish woman is seen walking down North Hollander Road in Upper Leacock Township on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Police are still searching for Linda Stoltzfoos, an 18-year-old Amish woman who was abducted by 34-year-old Justo Smoker, of Paradise, on June 21, according to police.
The district attorney's office isn't saying if investigators believe Stotlzfoos is dead, but at a news conference last month, District Attorney Heather Adams said the fact that her bra and stockings were found buried near where the car of a man charged with her kidnapping her was seen “lends only to the conclusion that she suffered harm."
Justo Smoker, 34, of Paradise Township, is also charged with false imprisonment. He was arrested 19 days after her disappearance and has been held at Lancaster County Prison without bail since then.
Prosecutors believe he abducted Stoltzfoos as she walked from an on-farm church service to her home near Bird-in-Hand in East Lampeter Township. She was seen on Beechdale Road, less than a half-mile from home on that same road, about six miles east of downtown Lancaster.
Police arrested Smoker in part based on a homeowner’s video surveillance that showed Smoker’s car near a person believed to be Stoltzfoos.
Middle Creek Search and Rescue will be conducting the search, with law enforcement establishing the area, he said. Several hundred searchers and several K-9s are expected to take part.
"We wish to express our appreciation and gratitude to Middle Creek Search and Rescue, which has provided so much in the ongoing efforts to bring Linda home. We credit Middle Creek for their professionalism and devotion to this very important cause," Hambright said.