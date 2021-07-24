Lancaster police are asking the public for help in identifying six men they say assaulted a city resident earlier this month.

A 42-year-old man was assaulted by the group near his residence in the first block of South Water Street around 6:45 p.m. on July 8, police said in a news release.

The man told investigators he was outside his residence when he was approached by the group, who struck him and knocked him to the ground, police said. The men then kicked and struck him before fleeing the scene on foot.

The man was treated for a fractured arm and other injuries consistent with a physical assault.

The incident remains under investigation.

Investigators were able to obtain video footage of six males who are believed to have been involved in the assault, according to the news release. Police are now asking the public for help in identifying in suspects.

Anyone with information related to the assault is urged to contact the Lancaster City Police Violent Crime Unit at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.lancasterpolice.com or by texting “LANCS” plus a message to Crime Stoppers at 847411.