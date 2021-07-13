Investigators are looking into a shooting in downtown Lancaster on Tuesday evening, according to Lancaster city police.

Emergency units were dispatched to the 100 block of Green Street just before 6 p.m. for calls of a person shot, according to dispatch reports. Reports of a second person shot followed shortly after.

Locals in the area told an LNP|LancasterOnline photographer that they heard the shots, which they said sounded like fireworks.

Detectives were at the scene collecting evidence around 7:30 p.m., a Lancaster police desk sergeant confirmed. The incident is an active investigation.

The desk sergeant told LNP|LancasterOnline that authorities were not releasing any further information about the shooting at this time.

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured. Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Tuesday evening that he was not aware of any shooting fatalities.