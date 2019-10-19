Prosecutors debated for years whether to arrest Carlos Montalvo-Rivera for the arson that killed his wife in December 2010, the district attorney says.

Authorities wouldn’t reveal what, if any, conclusion an investigative grand jury reached when it heard testimony in 2013.

But in the end, it took nine years before District Attorney Craig Stedman was satisfied that detectives had a solid enough case to file charges. On Thursday, Montalvo-Rivera, 52, of 517 Dauphin St., was charged with homicide and 14 related counts.

A case with no eyewitnesses, some of the strongest evidence against Montalvo-Rivera was his changing story about how he escaped the early morning fire at 14 N. Plum St. that killed Olga Sanchez, his wife.

He claimed from the beginning that his hands were bound by two men he didn’t know, police said. But he kept changing aspects of that story, including in testimony before the investigative grand jury in February 2013.

“There were things that didn’t make sense in his story even back then,” Stedman said at a news conference Thursday, “and some who thought we should have charged him then, and I can’t say that they were wrong.”

He declined to say whether the grand jury in 2013 favored charging the husband, but said grand juries, in general, have been “a tremendously valuable tool” here.

“When they give us input on cases, we take that seriously and follow up with it, and this case would be included, as well.”

Stedman said an inconsistency in Montalvo-Rivera’s explanation of how he escaped through a second-floor window had some investigators arguing early on for an arrest.

“This case has always been at the cusp of charging,” Stedman said, “and we’ve debated it back and forth. But the evidence is undoubtedly stronger today than it was nine years ago, five years ago, two years ago.”

The district attorney said he didn’t consider it a cold case because of “countless meetings” over the years with detectives about how to secure more evidence. He added that a circumstantial case takes time to build.

“Many times, time works against us,” Stedman said. “In this case, I would say the opposite is true. And as time went by, and every time we reviewed this case, every time we looked at the evidence, the finger of guilt kept coming back to the same person, the person that we’ve charged. There was no evidence of anybody else.”