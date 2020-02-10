Route 30 crash

Vehicles that were involved in a multiple vehicle crash on Route 30 East are seen on the back of tow trucks while the highway was still closed down, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Police said the crash was caused by a driver traveling the wrong way on Route 30 Tuesday morning.

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

Manheim Township police are still investigating why a motorist drove the wrong way on Route 30 Tuesday, Feb. 4, which led to crashes involving about a dozen vehicles, two people being hospitalized and the road's closure for nearly three hours.

Sgt. Michael Piacentino said investigators are looking at a complex scenario, but hope to finish by the end of the week.

The collisions could be the result of separate incidents, based on Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reporting requirements, he said.

Investigators are looking at "who's hitting who and in what order," he said.

" ... all avenues must be considered and reviewed (and) include possible medical conditions and violations of law," he said.

No charges have been filed as of Monday, Feb. 10.

Sign up for our newsletter

The incident began when a motorist in an SUV used the wrong on-ramp in East Lampeter Township and drove westbound before crashing into oncoming traffic about 8 a.m., police said.

Two people were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Piacentino said.