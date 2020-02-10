Manheim Township police are still investigating why a motorist drove the wrong way on Route 30 Tuesday, Feb. 4, which led to crashes involving about a dozen vehicles, two people being hospitalized and the road's closure for nearly three hours.

Sgt. Michael Piacentino said investigators are looking at a complex scenario, but hope to finish by the end of the week.

The collisions could be the result of separate incidents, based on Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reporting requirements, he said.

Investigators are looking at "who's hitting who and in what order," he said.

" ... all avenues must be considered and reviewed (and) include possible medical conditions and violations of law," he said.

No charges have been filed as of Monday, Feb. 10.

The incident began when a motorist in an SUV used the wrong on-ramp in East Lampeter Township and drove westbound before crashing into oncoming traffic about 8 a.m., police said.

Two people were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Piacentino said.