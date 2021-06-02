Two people are dead following a home explosion in Mount Joy Township that happened Tuesday, Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed.

Diamantoni said his office will use dental records to identify two bodies found at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.

A van belonging to the coroner's office was seen leaving the scene Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were dispatched just before 6 p.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of Waldheim Road, just off of Mt. Gretna Road (Route 241) northeast of Elizabethtown, following reports of a large explosion that set a home there on fire, Northwest Regional police said in a news release Wednesday.

The home collapsed just as firefighters arrived at the scene, said Elizabethtown Fire Department deputy fire chief Jeremy Shaffner.

Shaffner referred other questions to the Northwest Regional police, stating the matter was now a police investigation.

Attempts to contact the property's residents during the blaze were unsuccessful, police said.

A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall assisted by an Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms Agent and police detective attempted to locate the residents, but an extensive investigation and search of the interior and basement of the home was determined to be unsafe and was halted overnight to request excavation equipment, police said. The search began at around 7:30 a.m. the following day.

Two bodies were discovered under the debris and recovered by the Lancaster County Coroner's Office at around 10:12 a.m., according to the news release. Neither person has been identified "due to the significant fire and explosion," police said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said. Anyone who has information regarding the incident is urged to contact Detective Frank Ember Jr. at 717-689-5657, extension 111.

Police did not provide any additional information.

Neighbors reported hearing one large explosion, followed by several other smaller explosions. They also reported hearing what appeared to be ammunition exploding after the initial explosions rang out.

Ken Epdegraff, who lives next door, said he was home at the time of the explosion.

"I was out in my building here working on a fiberglass (car) body and I heard the explosion, it was right before 6 (p.m.)," he said. "It sounded like a bomb, worse than a cannon."

A few minutes later his son alerted him that there was black smoke coming from the neighbors, and the family went outside to find flames pouring out of the house.

Epdegraff said the couple who own the house, David and Victoria Preston, mostly keep to themselves.

Douglas Armstrong, who lives further down the street, described the Prestons as "super nice."

"They were the nicest, nicest people," he said. "When I moved in they brought me cookies."

Armstrong said when he left his house around 5 p.m. to go skydive he though he smelled smoke, although he and Epdegraff thought that may have been another neighbor.

"From the Donegal Spring Airport, you could see smoke going up," Armstrong said, adding that he realized it was coming from his neighborhood.

Firefighters did not leave the scene until 11:22 p.m., Shaffner said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.