Spotted lanternflies.

The invasive species, native to Asia, are not “true flies” but instead a type of planthopper that is closely related to cicadas, leafhoppers and treehoppers. Lanternflies were initially observed in Pennsylvania in 2014, but Amy Korman, Ph.D. in entomology and Horticulture PSU Extension Educator, told LNP | LancasterOnline last year they were probably here a few years earlier after being accidentally introduced.

Lanternfly eggs generally hatch from April through June, but hatch times vary across the state.

Population size depends on the number of live eggs present from last year’s adults, and there are many factors that can affect insect populations. Rainy weather can support the development of fungal pathogens that attack insects, and hot or cold temperatures can cause lanternfly eggs to develop slowly or even kill them altogether.

Egg masses often look like blobs of cracked mud. To kill them, smash the eggs or scrape eggs into a plastic bag with some rubbing alcohol or liquid hand sanitizer.

Once they hit nymph and adult stages, kill them by smashing or stepping on them.





Spotted lanternfly adults and nymphs frequently gather in large numbers on host plants. At dusk, they migrate up and down the trunk of the plant.

As lanternflies spread, more home insecticides are being tried, including a spray bottle of white vinegar, a homemade soap deterrent (1/4 cup of liquid soap in a quart of water),

Spotted lanternflies in the nymph and adult stages cause damage when they feed on trees as they suck sap, which can reduce photosynthesis, weaken and eventually kill the plant. Their feeding can also cause the plant to ooze or weep, and the insect's own liquid can facilitate mold growth on the plant.

