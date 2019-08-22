Two males broke into a Lititz Borough home Wednesday night and one of them pointed a gun at two residents, striking one in the head with it, before both fled, police said.

Six people were in the Pennwick Drive home when the intruders entered shortly before 10:30 p.m., police said.

No one has been arrested, but police said the attack wasn't random.

According to police, one intruder encountered a male in a second-floor bedroom, put his pistol to the person's head and demanded property.

When the occupant refused to give over the unspecified property, the intruder hit the male in the head with the gun, police said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The intruder confronted another person in the home, again demanded property while pointing the gun at the person and shoving them, police said.

The second occupant ran outside, and was chased by the first intruder, police said.

Both intruders ran south on Pennwick, got into a dark-colored — possibly green — SUV — possibly a Ford, and drove south toward Landis Valley Road, police said.

The intruders were described as dark-skinned males who used their shirts to cover their faces.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 717-626-6393 or email tips@lititzpd.org.